Saint Vincent Holdings Encourages Donations to Aid Bahamas Relief Efforts

Kingstown, St. Vincent -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2019 --On behalf of Saint Vincent Holdings, we encourage everyone to try and lend a helping hand to our neighbors in the Caribbean. After being devasted by the effects of Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas desperately need our help.



Whether donating resources, money or expertise, any bit of aid can provide immense relief to the people suffering in the Bahamas. To help assist the recovery efforts, we've compiled a list of the organizations we recommend donations be sent to:



- Bahamas Red Cross: The Bahamas branch of the International Red Cross has been providing relief efforts to the Bahamas since 1939.

- Global Giving: As the largest global crowdfunding community, Global Giving connects donors, nonprofits and companies to nearly every country in the world.

- World Central Kitchen: With a mission to provide solutions to hunger and poverty, World Central Kitchen provides meals for recently devastated countries.

- HeadKnowles - Hurricane Relief: Founded by Lia Head and Gina Knowles has a way to provide relief following Hurricane Joaquin, the organizers have raised over $2 million to help hurricane victims.

- YachtAid Global: This organization focuses on providing humanitarian aid, conservation, and disaster response management to areas affected by natural disasters.

- Team Rubicon: By mobilizing veterans and using their skills to help communities recover from disasters and humanitarian crisis, Team Rubicon is committed to disaster relief.

- Charity Navigator: This organization works to confirm on charitable efforts being conducted in the Bahamas and encourages donors to donate to a list of organizations.

- The Salvation Army: Being at the frontlines of any crisis, the Salvation Army works to provide emergency assistance to the survivors and first responders of every disaster.

- Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation: Founded by the Grand Bahama Port Authority, this organization aims to provide relief efforts to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.



No donation is too small, and Saint Vincent Holdings greatly appreciates any assistance you can provide to help the people of the Bahamas.