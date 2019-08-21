Kingstown, St. George -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2019 --Saint Vincent Holdings was recently launched as a commodity options clearing firm and leverage provider. Equipped with its own proprietary trading and brokerage services platform – Options Clearing House - Saint Vincent Holdings is able to provide their clients with competitive options pricing from the international commodities markets.



By catering their trading services to deliver superior trading tools and client services, Saint Vincent Holdings is able to meet the demands of broker dealers and high net worth individuals alike. Helping clients navigate the investment market by managing the equity in their client's portfolios allows Saint Vincent Holdings to provide a secure and transparent trading environment.



In addition to taking an individual and flexible approach with clients, Saint Vincent Holdings is committed to trust, excellence, and transparency to fill gaps in a portfolio and provide new investment opportunities.



As a worldwide and rapidly growing offshore clearing firm, Saint Vincent Holdings is renowned for providing commercial grade service to wealth and fund manager clients. Finding solutions to exchanges and meeting client-centric demands for specific capital requirements to help clients maximize their investments at the core of their mission.