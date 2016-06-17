Saints Foundation Score at Saint Mary's Stadium with the Help of OctaFX

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --OctaFX, in conjunction with the Saints Foundation, Southampton FC kindly donated pitch playing time for a lucky group from the Fustal programme. They are helping to enable young people to gain an education while playing the sport.



The Saints Foundation's Futsal and Education Scholarship was created in 2011 and started with 16 scholars. The course now has 76 full-time scholars, including the club's first ever girls' team who are currently fourth in the league.



OctaFX has recently helped facilitate the opportunity for a group of young people to play within Saint Mary's stadium. An experience such as this has given these young people a much deserved reward and morale boost for all their hard work, during their past 2-years of study. On the day, a great game was played by both teams and the players enjoyed the event immensely.



This combination of studying and playing sport has proved incredibly successful, with former students now undertaking football scholarships in the US, university study in the UK, and work opportunities with the Saints Foundation itself.



Many students from the group that played have been accepted to universities. The group who play at Saint Mary's stadium on this day were also crowned FLT Fustal League 3 and League 4 National Champions as well as League 2 runners up.



As the scholars come to the end of the year they will be working hard to complete their studies before they go to compete in the FLT Futsal National Finals for the last time.



OctaFX is proud to be associated with the Saints Foundation as they are encouraging the youth of today to aspire through sports education, ensuring a brighter future.