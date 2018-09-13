Saitech Inc. Announced Back-to-Back Annual Inc. 5000 Winner

Fremont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2018 --Saitech Inc. is proud to announce, for a second year in a row, their place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 yearly list of awardees. They are humbly grateful to all their employees, partnerships, and last but not least their customers. They are ranked 22nd in the nation in the Computer Hardware category. They will continue to strive to grow with the strength of their business relationships in the IT industry.



They would like to express their gratitude to their partners: Dell, HP, Lenovo, Intel, Xerox, Cisco, VMware, APC, Adobe, Brocade, Western Digital, Seagate, SanDisk, McAfee, Symantec, & Google. Also a big thanks to their top clients in the federal/SLED sector, Defense Logistics Agency, US Navy, Forney ISD Texas, Judicial Council of California, DGS California, Santa Clara Valley Water District, Riverside County, Sacramento Municipal Utility District, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Western Regional Minority Development Council and US Pan Asian Chamber of Commerce.



Saitech Inc. looks forward to nurturing their existing partnerships and clientele to continue their sustained growth and meet their challenges of the new digital economy.



For more information about Saitech Inc. visit http://www.saitechincorporated.com.



About Saitech Inc.

Saitech Inc is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company incorporated in California in 2002. Saitech Inc is 100% American owned and operated, privately held company. Certified Small and Minority Business Enterprise. An experienced supply chain partner contractor to SLED, US Federal Government departments, agencies & Fortune 500 companies for over 15 years.



