SAJ Electric Brings New Energy Storage Solutions to Genera 2021

SAJ Electric Bring New Energy Storage Solution to Genera 2021 SAJ, the leading energy storage solution provider, showcased its outstanding products at the Genera 2021 trade fair.



SAJ Electric, a high-tech enterprise focusing on renewable energy conversion, transmission, and storage solutions, exhibited its revolutionary energy storage products at Genera 2021 as part of a new approach to empower businesses to cope with the increased power demands in South-western Europe.



About Genera 2021

Genera 2021 is an energy and environmentally friendly fair organized by IFEMA in collaboration with the institute for energy diversification and saving. This year, SAJ participates in Genera 2021, which was held from 16th to 18th November 2021.



SAJ Electric Showcased the New Energy Storage Solution at Genera 2021



"SAJ Electric Energy Storage Solutions Help Commercial and Residential Users to Cut Costs and Improve Energy Use to Embrace a Better Future."



For years, Genera has gathered engineers, energetic project managers, manufacturers, and distributors of equipment for waste management, among other professionals, to show the latest innovations in the renewable energy sectors and contribute to the overall efficiency of energy usage.



This year, SAJ Electric is set to showcase its vision of building up a green, smart, and efficient energy environment and making lives better and healthier through an exhibit of its revolutionary products.



The products highlighted at Genera 2021 were headed by H2 Hybrid Solar Inverter and SAJ B2 Battery. These compact and lightweight energy storage products came with notable features such as an external module screen display and an APP connection that makes data available in real-time. Renowned for their quiet operation and environmental features, these highly reliable inverters pack a redundant relay design and remote maintenance configuration.



Energy Efficient Equipment Powers Up Reliability

Energy storage products such as the H2 Series and B2 Battery offer a solution for energy sites with booming demand. SAJ's new generation of H2 Hybrid Solar Inverters offers many unique features to make energy storage more accurate and efficient.



1. H2 Hybrid Solar Inverter

SAJ Hybrid Inverter - H2 Series comes with easy settings of smart working modes. The new models 3-6K of H2 Single-phase Inverter adopted a max 16A string to better match high-power PV modules in the market.



The backup mode with a UPS function enables a switching time of less than 10ms, and 100% support is also available for three-phase voltage imbalance. The new version of the H2 Series with ultra-high performance support DC 150% over-sizing and AC 110% overloading. It also supports AFCI, which is optional to raise more security in energy management.



2. SAJ B2 Battery

The B2 Battery, perfect for residential energy storage systems, comes with a modular and stacked design that ensures easy installation. Offering firmware upgrades, this excellent battery has a flexible capacity option ranging between 4.8-24kWh. It also has an excellent safety of cobalt-free LiFePO4 battery.



Contrary to energy products providers whose products are largely used fossil fuels, an enterprise that boasts plentiful, affordable, renewable energy can be counted on to satisfy the users in South-western Europe. SAJ H2 Series ticks all these boxes, and better still, H2 Series carries an affordable price in the market. These characteristics combine to make these models a value-for-money buy, offering a bit more variety in choices and helping businesses thrive.



About SAJ Electric

Since its inception in 2005, SAJ has been a global tech leader in providing green energy solutions to save the environment from harmful emissions and promote a healthy future.



With core values of "Integrity, Learning, Collaboration, Creation", SAJ is dedicated to providing professional leading motor drive and control technology, renewable energy conversion, transmission and storage solution. SAJ has set up over 80 service centers and a sales footprint covering more than 100 countries worldwide to provide energy-saving products and integrated solutions combining both hardware and software.



More information at: www.saj-electric.com.



