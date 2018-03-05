Saksco Is Running a Big American Container Clearance Sale

Sanborn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --Gift basket wholesaler, SAKSCO Gourmet Basket Supplies, is running an exclusive clearance sale on their large containers from February 26th to March 12th, 2018. Customers will have the chance to shop exclusive products at a discounted rate with savings of up to 20% off for American customers.



"We are excited to announce this great opportunity for any business looking for high-quality supplies," said Toprak Alpsoykan, General Manager of SAKSCO. The company is known for providing affordable products and services specially suited for the gift basket trade, but this event will extend the access to outstanding supplies to businesses of all sizes. "Our company is committed to providing an exclusive selection and variety with minimal investment, and these kinds of events are proof of our commitment," Alpsoykan added.



During the next two weeks, the special discounts will be available online, at https://www.saksco.com/us/. The big sale will include unique products, including baskets, containers, and packaging supplies, such as:



Gift boxes: Attractive boxes in all sizes and shapes, with exclusive designs for any occasion.



Gift towers: Eye-catching large, medium, and small boxes stacked on top of each other fixed with a ribbon.



Metal planters: Beautiful and decorative containers in a wide variety of sizes and shapes to create stunning flower arrangements.



Braid baskets: Unique intertwined design with a lovely bowknot on the front and available in three different sizes.



Husk baskets: Seagrass and corn husk baskets with iron frames to use as the base of creative gift baskets of any style.



Pleather containers: Stylish wine, magazine, and gift holders in black and dark brown.



About SAKSCO Gourmet Basket Supplies

SAKSCO is one of the leading wholesalers of gourmet gift basket products in North America. We have been serving the gift basket industry with a large selection of high quality and affordable products since 1987.



We offer a wide selection of products including gourmet foods, ready-made gift baskets, packing supplies and more. Our catalogue has over 1000-plus products from around the world for all types of business needs.



Contact:

SAKSCO Gourmet Basket Supplies

905-795-9400

sales@saksco.com