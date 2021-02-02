Sales and Marketing Awards Celebrates the Pioneers Who Have Gone That Extra Mile

Lakewood, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2021 --2020 was a challenging year for businesses all over the world and adaptability was, and continues to be, a key factor for companies' survival and growth. When in a fight, flight, or freeze mode, business owners need to search for new ways to find solutions and opportunities especially with the fast-paced changes that are happening in marketing and sales.



With the rising search for practical advice, Diane Helbig, saw her book become a powerful tool full of tactical ideas and templates that could be immediately implemented by salespeople and small business owners in all types of markets. In Succeed Without Selling: The More You Think About Selling, the Less You Will Sell, Diane demystifies the belief that in order to sell, you have to push closing deals as much as you can. In fact, being curious about your clients and prospects and building a long term relationship with them can take you much farther than simply meeting your sales closing goals.



Diane mentioned that when the covid outbreak hit in March of 2020, she decided to do an early launch of the ebook that was scheduled to be released in September. Launching the ebook in May allowed her to help even more people that were struggling with sales, contributing to their success. In-person sales visits to clients and prospects were always a big part of selling, and all of a sudden they were redirected to virtual video rooms and phone calls from a home office.



The more effective techniques presented in the resourceful book like sample scripts and proposal templates, have helped thousands of readers change the way they looked at sales processes forever. Collecting raving reviews throughout the year of 2020, Succeed Without Selling was nominated for Best Book of the Year in Sales and Marketing among competitors that are considered the best of the best in their areas.



The annual Top Sales & Marketing Awards contest has been created to hail "the heroes" of the sales and marketing space; to laud those companies and individuals who have gone that extra mile; who have been unafraid to challenge paradigms; who have had the courage to pioneer, when others remained wedded to the status quo.



The prize was announced in January's issue of Top Sales Magazine and Diane was honored to receive the Bronze Medal, validating her promise to provide small business owners and sales professionals with all the necessary tools they need to be successful.



About Diane Helbig

Diane Helbig is an international business and leadership development advisor, trainer, author, award-winning speaker, and podcast host. As the Chief Improvement Catalyzer at Helbig Enterprises, Diane has been helping small business owners and sales professionals for over 10 years to operate more constructively and profitably. Diane is a long-standing member of Top Sales World and has articles in Cleveland Women's Journal, Soar To Success, and Roofing Magazine. Diane is also the host of the critically acclaimed podcast Accelerate Your Business Growth and is the recipient of the Achievements In Excellence award from NSME. She currently resides in Lakewood, Ohio.