Sales and Trading Jobs in Zurich – Taking Career-Defining Steps

Zurich, Switzerland: The market for sales and trading jobs in Zurich continues to require talent despite the challenging and uncertain circumstances in which the world is currently operating. Selby Jennings CH has extensive history in this sector and has been working with clients and candidates since 2004, identifying opportunities to solve the number one challenge that many industries face: talent. Today, this requires a new approach – such as uninterrupted access to talent, video interviews, video conferencing and workforce consulting – but the main focus for the business remains the same: delivering peace of mind that the recruitment process is in expert hands.



Selby Jennings CH works with people and businesses across Switzerland in Zurich, as well as other cities such as Geneva and Bern, Lucerne and Chur. The firm is also part of the Phaidon International group, which is the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organisations. This dual local and international perspective has allowed the firm to provide unique access to a wealth of opportunities, allowing candidates to take career-defining steps and making the process of effective teambuilding simpler for financial services businesses.



Sales and trading jobs are the backbone of any investment firm and there are many opportunities to explore within this part of the financial services sector. Switzerland is a forward thinking and innovative place to work within this industry – the Swiss stock exchange was the first to incorporate a fully automated trading, clearing and settlement system, for example. Sales and trading jobs in Zurich, as well as Bern, Lucerne, Chur and Geneva cover a wide range of opportunities, from working in equity sales to setting up the interaction between hedge funds/mutual funds and global fund investors and family offices as a capital introduction specialist. There are also opportunities for traders as well as those looking to move into cross-border specialist roles within a broad spectrum of businesses, from agile start-ups to well established firms.



In order to maintain its high standards Selby Jennings CH invests heavily in its own people through a combination of regular consultant training and the latest in innovative recruitment technology. The firm is committed to nurturing its networks of candidates as well as key connections with banking and financial services firms in Switzerland and beyond. The pressure to team-build with vision has never been greater, especially for businesses within the financial services sector - and now is the time to begin.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the finance sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Zurich with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



To find out more information about Sales and Trading Jobs in Zurich visit https://www.selbyjennings.ch/jobs/sales-and-trading.



About Selby Jennings CH

Selby Jennings CH was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.