Sales Assessment Tools Help Hire Sales Hunters; Dan Joy Inc Offers 10 Free Sales Assessment Tests

A conventional sales personality test or sales aptitude test is often "blind" to the impact of a person's experience, sales training and knowledge of sales techniques. The JOY Tests (TM) of Total Sales Ability (TM) do not have that limitation. For example, a fresh college graduate with zero sales experience and a top-producing "sales superstar" with 20 years of sales field experience may both receive a similar score on a sales personality test if they possess similar personality traits. However, in the real world of selling, the sales superstar may outsell the novice vastly. The JOY Tests (TM) can help differentiate between the two.



Moreover, the JOY Tests (TM) of Total Sales Ability (TM) can help employers hire Sales Hunters or Sales Farmers to suit the company's own sales landscape, i.e., the nature of the products or services being sold, sales processes, market conditions, etc. Towards that end, Dan Joy Inc has included its AccuDecide (TM) technology in its sales assessment tools. The AccuDecide (TM) technology enables an employer to easily customize a sales assessment test for a Sales Hunter and/or a Sales Farmer role.



The JOY Sales Tests (TM) can be used as pre-hire sales assessments for evaluating experienced job applicants (with 3 years or more of sales experience) for the role of a sales rep or sales manager, as well as for evaluating a current sales team for promotion, retention or sales training purposes (e.g., sales skill gap analysis). However, they are not suitable for testing entry-level applicants or inexperienced sales employees. The company is developing other tools for evaluating inexperienced sales aspirants for entry level sales positions, too.



The sales ability tests from Dan Joy Inc may be used by manufacturers, distributors and service companies for hiring good sales representatives and sales managers for selling a wide range of both B2B and B2C products and services such as machinery, real estate, office equipment, advertising, medical devices, business services, telecom equipment, insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare services and more.



In the past, sales assessment tests were used primarily by large companies. The affordable sales assessment tools of Dan Joy Inc are now within the easy reach of small to mid-sized businesses, too.



About Dan Joy, Inc.

Dan Joy Inc is a socially responsible company, and donates at least five percent (5%) of its global profits to charity to support good social and humanitarian causes.



The Dan JOY Tests (TM) of Total Sales Ability (TM) were invented by Mr. Dan Joy, a Sales & Marketing scientist. He has a five-year degree in Mechanical Engineering, an MBA in Marketing (GPA 4.0/4.0), many awards and honors, and over 23 years of multinational business development experience. Dan has closed thousands of sales in different countries and in many different industries. He has also built and led high-performance sales teams.



Dan believes that his unique sales assessment tools serve the greater good, help make the Sales & Marketing profession stronger, lead to better compensation for the truly capable sales executives, and help employers achieve their goals more effectively. Everybody wins!



The patent-pending JOY Tests (TM) are the world's first tests of Total Sales Ability (TM), and go above and beyond the old-style sales aptitude tests or sales personality tests.



