Revegy, Inc., PMI and Mercuri International Partner to Create the Global Sales Velocity Alliance

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2013 --Mercuri International (www.mercuri.net), the leading global sales training and sales performance consultancy, PMI (www.performancemethods.com), the leading provider of customized sales and account management solutions, and sales enablement technology provider Revegy (www.revegy.com) today announce the Global Sales Velocity Alliance; a co-operation between the three companies to provide clients with a complete sales performance platform.



Combining Mercuri International’s global presence of 400 sales consultants in 40+ countries speaking 30 languages with PMI’s Strategic Account Management and Value-Focused Selling expertise and Revegy’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Sales Enablement platform will help to make companies more effective in driving repeatable success in revenue execution and sales performance improvement.



The solutions will leverage innovative sales methodologies, global delivery and world-class technology to deliver adaptable, repeatable and sustainable improvements in:



- Sales Management

- Strategic Account Management

- Opportunity Management

- Territory Management

- Value-Focused Selling Skills



"The world-class companies that PMI has served together with Mercuri have validated the superior value proposition that we bring to the market. Through the creation of the Global Sales Velocity Alliance, we are adding the most innovative technology in the sales performance space with the addition of the Revegy platform to the most highly regarded sales and account management solutions available - all supported by the broadest and deepest global resource footprint in our industry. This Alliance is positioned to create unprecedented levels of value for organizations that are seeking contemporary solutions that meet and exceed their unique needs and requirements" says Steve Andersen, President and Founder of Performance Methods, Inc.



“Marrying Mercuri International’s world-class sales consulting, classroom instruction and eLearning capabilities with PMI’s Strategic Account Management expertise and the Revegy technology gives our customers the ability to not only improve performance, but also to measure and refine their improvements,” says Henk van de Kuijt, Global Director International Business of Mercuri. “The end result is that our customers will be better able to manage key accounts more strategically, win more new business opportunities, and manage and coach their sales teams.”



About PMI

PMI provides consulting and training services to assist clients in the design, development and deployment of customer engagement best practices. PMI’s unique approach provides customized and integrated solutions consisting of sales processes, best practices and consultative selling skills. PMI has been selected by many of the world’s leading corporations as their sales best practices partner and has been widely recognized for the innovation, effectiveness and the strength of its contemporary suite of customized sales performance solutions. For more information about PMI’s solutions, call +1 770 777 6611 or visit www.performancemethods.com.



About Revegy

Revegy provides sales enablement software that automates the process, tools, coaching and analytics for sales teams to compete more effectively strategically manage key accounts and win more new business. Revegy’s visual, intelligent tools deliver a true picture of an account, so that sales, account and channel teams can successfully navigate complex selling situations and visualize how to win deals and expand relationships. For more information about Revegy’s solutions, call +1 770 999 1570 or visit www.revegy.com.



About Mercuri International

Mercuri International is the leading global sales training and sales performance consultancy and has helped international businesses all over the world to optimize sales efficiency and drive sales transformation projects in their organizations. Offering a unique combination of consulting and training expertise, the firm helps nearly 15,000 companies a year, with global coverage in more than 40 countries and in over 30 languages, to become more efficient and effective in their sales activities and achieve necessary improvements in results.



For more information about Mercuri International’s solutions, call +44 1981 550 447 or visit www.mercuri.net.



