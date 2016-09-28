Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2016 --Leading sales training company, Sales Gauge, today announces the launch of its eLearning platform, Sales Gauge in the Cloud. With flexible options for individual sales professionals, small- to medium-sized sales teams, as well as enterprise sales organizations, the Sales Gauge online sales training program delivers an always on, cost-effective training solution.



Sales Gauge offers the following sales eLearning programs:



Sales Gauge 0: Time Management

Sales Gauge 1: Power Prospecting

Sales Gauge 2: Social Selling

Sales Gauge 3: Story Selling and Objection Handling



"Customers are always asking how they can quickly and cost-effectively onboard salespeople with our technique-based training. In response, Sales Gauge has developed a sales eLearning solution that enables their teams to easily ramp up or refresh skills at their own pace," said Tim Haller, founder and president of Sales Gauge. "We are very excited to announce the launch of the Sales Gauge in the Cloud eLearning platform so that individuals and teams can invest in the training to learn top sales techniques that will immediately generate more revenue."



Small, medium and enterprise-level organizations can purchase the training for their sales reps either as part of their broader Sales Gauge program that is combined with live training or they can choose to offer the Sales Gauge eLearning modules to all of their sales teams as a stand-alone program. Additionally, sales professionals who are seeking to improve their sales skills can invest in the training independently.



Sales Gauge has several more planned releases throughout the year that will make additional sales techniques available within the portal. For additional information and to sign up for Sales Gauge in the Cloud, visit http://www.sales-gauge.com/online-sales-training/ or contact us at +1-781-910-0077.



About Sales Gauge

Sales Gauge delivers innovative, real-world sales techniques via live classroom and eLearning programs that immediately drive business into the sales pipeline. With a unique prospecting method known as SEKM (a technique to seek out the information that gets responses from your prospects) in conjunction with social selling techniques for LinkedIn, Twitter and other social networks, Sales Gauge empowers sales professionals to reach and engage prospects with the right messages at the right time, resulting in sales revenue.



For more information about Sales Gauge, visit: http://www.sales-gauge.com.