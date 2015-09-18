Sales Leadership Development Firm United Sales Resources New Ebook Looks at the Evolution of Social Selling

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2015 --United Sales Resources, a sales leadership development firm, published a 10-part ebook this summer that argues against commonly held beliefs about social selling. "Managing a Social Sales Team," by USR President, Matt McDarby and co-author, John Golden, argues that social selling is not as revolutionary as it may seem. McDarby and Golden propose that selling through social sites, including social media platforms and review websites, is an evolution in sales, but that the essential techniques used in social selling are the same as in more traditional sales settings.



The main premise of the new ebook is that social selling does not represent a fundamental change in sales, but it is an opportunity for sales leadership teams to take a new look at what it takes for their teams to succeed as buying behavior changes. As their salespeople have to apply new tactics and behaviors to succeed, so will sales leaders have to adapt to the new reality of social media-empowered buying. McDarby and Golden offer practical tips and advice on how to lead sales teams in this new and dynamic environment.



"Sales leaders who do not coach their teams and help them adapt to today's market demands and particularly to social media as a sales enablement tool are really going to struggle going forward," said McDarby. Sales success today and for the foreseeable future will depend largely on the degree to which sales teams identify and react to changes in buying behavior by their customers.



The ebook is being released chapter-by-chapter on the PipelinerCRM Sales Blog site. The final version of the ebook will be available for download in its entirety in December 2015.



For more information, please visit http://usr-llc.com/