Sales Transformation Group Secures $600,000 in Seed Funding

Kula, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2022 --Sales Transformation Group (STG), the premier Learn-Tech platform founded in 2018 for the building and construction market, announced it had raised $600,000 in a seed funding round. The company intends to use the funds to expand its product portfolio and accelerate an increase in market share.



"STG has made a clear impact on the market as evidenced by the impressive list of heavy hitters in the construction and technology industry that have invested in taking our vision forward," said Adam House, Sr., President of Sales Transformation Group. "As a serial entrepreneur, with 20+ years of experience in building and scaling tech companies, I'm excited to support the creation and evolution of STG's competitive advantage."



Helping over 500 clients build robust and consistent sales engines, STG solves the frustration of lacking a scalable sales system and insight to improve sales and business processes. With a proven method, STG empowers growth-minded contractors to win the long game by building a winning team that can scale predictably, sell profitably, and quickly acquires decisions and commitments.



"STG's expanded product line is rapidly making inroads into organizations. This enables them to derive the highest business value by offering best-in-class processes that deliver double-digit return on investment (ROI)," said Ryan Goth, Sales Transformation Group's CEO and Founder. "In addition, we expect the STG's market to continue to grow and sustain the company's 100% year over year growth since inception."



About Sales Transformation Group

The STG Learn-Tech platform delivers a proven sales process for construction, trades, and building materials professionals who want to build a winning team that can scale predictably, sell profitably, and gain decisions and commitments quickly and consistently. Learn more at www.salestransformationgroup.com.



