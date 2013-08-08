Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2013 --Revegy, the leader in sales planning and execution software, has announced a set of new features and enhancements to Revegy Enterprise. With tremendous growth in the first two quarters of 2013, Revegy expands on its ability to offer flexibility in sales enablement, going beyond content management and delivering a feature rich set of tools to shorten sales cycles and increase win rates.



The main enhancements to the Revegy product include new plans, charts, maps and playbook enhancements to allow for better visualization of sales related activity. Also announced is the support of 57 additional languages allowing for better global sales collaboration. Enhanced analytics and reporting give deeper visibility into pipeline and forecast activity and improve overall accuracy. Revegy also added Oracle Fusion CRM and Microsoft Dynamics to its list of supported CRM platforms.



Full Product Release Announcements



Look & Feel



- A new homepage and user interface makes Revegy easier than ever to navigate

- Notifications allow you to see ‘NEW!’ tools (we marked them that way!) when you login

- Custom dashboards are now available at the account, opportunity, partner and territory level



Product Functionality



- Plans, charts and maps have been updated to allow for greater manipulation of data and better analytics

- Multi-lingual support – 57 languages from Afrikaans to Vietnamese

- Scorecard enhancements allow multiple responses to scorecards, so you can see how scores change over time.

- New “sub-plans”. Enabling you to build account plans for business units and subsidiaries and roll them up into a master account plan.



Enhanced Analytics and Reports



- Embedded Analytics. Embed graphs and analytics inside a plan, adding insight and perspective to data.

- Advanced Forecasting Reports

- Forecast Risk Analysis

- Pipeline Heath Check

- Have Revegy calculate close dates, based on parameters of your sales cycle, to compare against your sales reps estimated close date.

- Set time parameters to easily identify opportunities that have lingered too long

- Improved pipeline reports quickly allow management to see the overall pipeline health - easily see which reps are on target to make quota

- Adoption Reporting: See which teams are using which tools and do they meet your governance requirements.



Greater CRM Integration



We now integrate with:

- Salesforce.com

- Oracle Fusion

- Microsoft Dynamics

- SAP CRM



“We continually strive to provide a feature rich enablement platform for global sales organizations”, said Revegy CEO Mark Kopcha. “Today more companies are needing to expand beyond the capabilities of their current systems. Our goal is to provide innovative sales planning and execution capabilities that cannot be created inside of CRM."



More information about Revegy can be found on their website at http://www.revegy.com.