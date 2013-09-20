SalesDialers.com Introduces Realtor Insight

Savannah, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2013 --SalesDialers.com is proud to announce the release of a new feature to our power dialer called “Realtor Insight.” Realtors are one or our largest customer demographics and for years we've worked closely with realtors, realtor coaches and other industry professionals. In any business, the availability of information is key and with this feature realtors will have access to deal-making information at their fingertips.



Realtor Insight gives realtors access to Zillow or Trulia with the click of a button and view property information, school information, public records, tax information and so much more. The benefit here is two-fold. This will not only save time while on the phone with the prospect but could very well make the difference between getting the listing and closing the transaction or not by having this information just a click away. In the past the features we've released pertained to all our clients, this is really our first feature developed specifically for realtors in mind (with screen shot available below).



We've always taken customer feedback and feature suggestions seriously in order to continually improve our products, services and support. Our goal is simply to help Realtor’s get more listings through innovation of our products which we hope will generate realtor referrals for our products and grow our realtor niche of business. “Our clients asked for a feature of this caliber and we were all but happy to oblige... with Realtor Insight there is no stopping your selling potential” states Mr. Prado, President of Sales and Marketing.



