Salsa Dancers Respond to Deadly Natural Disaster Victims

Princeton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2009 -- Web of Compassion, Inc, a Princeton-based non-profit organization, with its slogan, “DANCE 4 GOOD”, spearheads a fund raiser, bringing together salsa dance professionals, teachers, and musicians to support victims of the recent devastating four near-simultaneous calamities in Asia Pacific- typhoon Ketsana with its torrential rains flooding Philippines and Vietnam in South East Asia, and a strong earthquake followed by a tsunami in American Samoan islands. The calamities have taken lives from across the region and have deeply sowed destructions of properties, economic hardships, devastations and chaos. The struggles continue as the floods remain until now. The disaster preparedness of government and non-government humanitarian groups is being tested as the challenges seem to be insurmountable. Mobilization for help across the globe is being sought.



On October 25, Sunday from 3:00 PM 9:00 PM, at Suzanne Patterson Center at 45 Stockton St, Princeton, NJ, there will be a salsa dance workshop for all levels under the teachings of the world famous Griselle Ponce, who is now the dance partner of the one and only “Mambo King” Eddie Torres. Griselle Ponce, who exudes grace, beauty and charisma, will teach eye catching partner work and mesmerizing body movements. One cannot leave her workshop without craving for more. With her excellent ability to deliver her knowledge and skills in dancing, it is guaranteed that the students’ motivation, inspiration and dance abilities will be greatly enhanced.



Followed by the workshop will be a NY style social and performances. Professional sounds and lightings will be provided by Akinyele and DJK, of Funkologist. Another dynamic addition to assure you of great evening will be the extraordinary DJ, Dany J, who is also a salsa teacher at Rutgers, and runs the Thursday nights’ Salsa at Perlé Night Club in New Brunswick. Home-cooked mouth watering spicy to non-spicy latin food like empanada, platanos, and others will be available for purchase.



There will be raffles for free admissions to several Salsa classes in New York and New Jersey as well as admissions to the upcoming First New Jersey Salsa Congress, 2010.



For almost three years now, the Web of Compassion, continues to create multicultural dance/music events to raise awareness and generosity in the communities to dance for good. The Web has a track record of donating its proceeds to organizations that help victims of natural and man-made disasters. October 25 is just one of the many events of paid indoor and free outdoor festivities featuring the likes of Eddie Torres and Griselle Ponce, which the organization had successfully produced for the enjoyment of everyone.



Dancers or not, partners or none, experience or none, the Web of Compassion, and all the Salsa Enthusiasts supporting the organization’s mission, invite everyone to support this event. Dance is a great cardio-vascular activity to have a healthy heart and expand one’s compassion. Why not, Dance 4 Good?



Come one, come all!!!!



What: World Famous Griselle Ponce, Workshops, Socials, Performances, Latin Food

Where: Suzanne Patterson Center, 45 Stockton St, Princeton, NJ 08542

When: October 25, 2009, Sunday - Workshop 3:00 – 6:00 Social 6:30 – 9:00



For more information contact: 609-203-5854 webofcompassion@gmail.com



Web of Compassion: http://www.webofcompassion.org



(Facebook Web of Compassion)



Funkologist: http://www.funkologist.com/

Griselle Ponce: http://www.griselleponce.com/

DJ Dany J: http://www.scarletmambo.com

