Salt Branch Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Touchless Trash Cans for Clutter-Free Living

Doss, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --Laurie Arhelger is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.TouchMeNotTrashCans.com. The website offers a wide variety of touchless trash cans including automatic and step stainless steel trash receptacles for office waste, home use, recycling, and eco-friendly living. Arhelger was inspired by her own experiences with her grandson, who adores playing with trash cans and would often pull out the paper from a trash receptacle. After learning what is was like to deal with cross-contamination and a constant mess, Arhelger wanted to help home and business owners alike find stylish, family-friendly solutions for keeping a space germ-free while encouraging clutter-free living.



There are many excellent touchless trash cans featured within the merchandise of TouchMeNotTrashCans.com. The website carries items including stainless steel trash cans such as iTouchless 13-gallon sensor trash cans and step-on waste receptacles; trash can accessories such as iTouchless power adapters for continued trash can use as well as 3D active carbon filters for odor elimination; and more. In the future, Arhelger plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include more home-friendly and office-friendly items such as soap dispensers, paper towels and holders, and keyless entry locks. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Arhelger regarding each and every transaction made on TouchMeNotTrashCans.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products that are valuable for keeping any space beautiful and clean. Arhelger is excited about the classy and easy-to-clean design of the trash cans that are a win-win for customers. She notes that the trash cans can run on batteries or be plugged in, giving customers great options. Customers can choose from a variety of designs including stainless steel, black, and white, as they get rid of bulky and ugly trash cans that ruin the look of their decor. She plans on adding even more styles and colors in the future.



To complement the main website, Arhelger is also launching a blog located at http://www.TrashCanReview.com. The blog will feature topics related to touchless trash cans in general such as enjoying a clean workspace with office trash cans, eliminating mess and odor with an automatic kitchen trash can, and the convenience of triangular trash cans that fit into cozy corners. Arhelger hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying clutter-free and stylish living with touchless trash cans.



About TouchMeNotTrashCans.com

TouchMeNotTrashCans.com – a division of Salt Branch Enterprises, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Laurie Arhelger.



Laurie Arhelger

http://www.TouchMeNotTrashCans.com