Saltzer Health Opens Idaho's First 24-Hour Urgent Care Clinic

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2020 --Intermountain Healthcare's Saltzer Health today opened Idaho's first 24-hour urgent care clinic at 867 S. Vanguard Way at Ten Mile & I-84 in Meridian.



The new 6,400-square-foot urgent care clinic will be open 24 hours seven days a week year-round.



"At Saltzer Health, we understand that illnesses and injuries can happen to anyone at any time," said Dr. John Kaiser, VP & chief medical officer. "The new Ten Mile 24-hour walk-in clinic will provide a valuable option for patients seeking convenient, affordable healthcare close to home."



"Our goal is to deliver high-quality, accessible care and help patients avoid the expense of a costly emergency room visit," said Dr. Rourke Yeakley, a former emergency room physician who is the chief medical director of the five Saltzer Health urgent care clinics.



The urgent care team can treat colds, flu, urinary symptoms, strains, sprains, fractures, burns and other non-life threatening issues on a walk-in basis. The Ten Mile providers can also perform IV therapy and other more complex procedures.



"Our Ten Mile Urgent Care team members have extra training and can provide services beyond a typical urgent care," said Stacy Chessmore, a registered nurse and director of the Saltzer Health urgent care clinics. "We can treat many medical conditions and save our patients from unnecessary trips to the valley's busy hospital emergency rooms."



The Ten Mile urgent care clinic is located on the first floor of a four-story 147,000 medical building that will also soon house a five-modality imaging center, surgery center with five operating rooms and a procedure room, endoscopy suite, physical therapy services and doctors' clinics.



Saltzer Health operates urgent care clinics in Idaho in the cities of Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell. In the coming months, two new stand-alone clinics will open at Barber Valley in East Boise and Paramount in North Meridian.



About Saltzer Health

Saltzer Health Saltzer Health is an Intermountain Healthcare company with nearly 80 primary care and specialty providers, more than 350 employees, 41,000 patients and nine clinics throughout the Treasure Valley.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 225 clinics, a medical group, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.