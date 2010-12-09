Sam Butler Callahan Foundation Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Saratoga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2010 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that Sam Butler Callahan Foundation (http://www.samcallahanfoundation.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Sam Butler Callahan Foundation will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on the Sam Butler Callahan Foundation’s efforts in providing a social community of support and financial resources to Ewing sarcoma patients and their families. In addition, it will help the Foundation increase public awareness and gain funding for Ewing sarcoma research.



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome Sam Butler Callahan Foundation to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/services/nonprofits



About the Sam Butler Callahan Foundation

The Sam Butler Callahan Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2009 by Sam Callahan and his aunt Jeanne Butler. The Foundation provides a social community of support and financial resources to Ewing sarcoma patients and their families. The Foundation also exists to increase public awareness and fund research for Ewing sarcoma, the “forgotten youth cancer.” Ewing sarcoma occurs in the bone or the soft tissue close to the bone, most often in adolescents between the ages of 10 and 20. It is the second most common malignant bone tumor in children and adolescents and is devastating to youths around the world. Yet, childhood cancer is the most under-funded of all cancers in the world, and research funding for Ewing sarcoma in particular is almost non-existent.



Visit http://www.samsteam.org and http://www.samcallahanfoundation.org for more information.



About SBWire

