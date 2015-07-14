Provincetown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --Sam Harris, starred on Broadway in The Producers, Grease and The Life. He was also the first ever Grand Champion of TV's Star Search, and joins the star-studded lineup of Broadway @ The Art House on July 24 & 25 for two shows only at 7PM. This will be the first time that Harris is paired with Sirius XM Radio's Seth Rudetsky as interviewer and pianist. Given the pair have known each other for twenty years since the Broadway revival of Grease, the evening should prove to be hilariously entertaining and filled with incredible music. For tickets please visit ptownarthouse.com, or call 800-838-3006.



Sam's career has spanned successes as a singer and songwriter, as an actor on Broadway, film and television, as well as a writer, director and producer. On Broadway, he received a Drama Desk nomination for his role in Tommy Tune's Grease and a Drama-League Award as well as Tony, Outer Critic's Circle and Drama Desk nominations for his work in Cy Coleman's The Life. He also appeared on Broadway in the Mel Brooks musical, The Producers and in an extensive National Tour of Andrew Lloyd Weber's Broadway production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Sam also starred in Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret, Hair, Pippin, The Jazz Singer, The First Wives Club and the self penned shows Hard Copy, Different Hats, Revival and the smash hit one man show Sam.



On television, Sam was the winner of Star Search in its premier season, seen by an audience of 25 million. Armed with his powerhouse pop, gospel and theater-influenced vocals he has never looked back. He then starred as "Perry Pearl" on the CBS sitcom, The Class, for which the columnist, Liz, Smith labeled him "the comedy breakout character of the television season." He has also starred on TV's Rules of Engagement and CSI, and on Extra in his own segment called "Six Degrees of Sam.". His film work includes In The Weeds and Elena Undone. Behind the scenes, Sam co-wrote the TBS sitcom, Down to Earth, which ran for 4 years, and the Los Angeles produced musical Hurry! Hurry! Hollywood! He also co-produced the television special LOVE LETTER TO NEW YORK, supervised/directed several segments of MICHAEL JACKSON'S 30TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY at Madison Square Garden, co-wrote LIZA'S AT THE PALACE for Liza Minnelli, which won the 2009 Tony Award, and created and directed the concert event, NEW YORK'S FINEST: BROADWAY'S LEADING MEN. Most recently, Simon & Schuster released his first book, "HAM: Slices of a Life," which has been turned into a play of the same name, garnering rave reviews in New York with other productions in development. Sam is married to Danny Jacobsen and they are the proud fathers of Cooper Atticus Harris-Jacobsen.



Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's ON BROADWAY as well as the host of SETH SPEAKS on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miz and Phantom. He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including "Dreamgirls" with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and "HAIR" with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy Nomination). In 2007 he made his Broadway acting debut playing Sheldon (singing "Magic to Do" in a devastating unitard) in "The Ritz" directed by Joe Mantello for The Roundabout Theater. Off-Broadway he wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed "Rhapsody in Seth" (directed by Peter Flynn) at the Actors Playhouse and has also appeared on TV on "Law & Order: CI" and had a recurring role on "All My Children." As an author, he penned the non-fiction Q Guide To Broadway, the novel Broadway Nights and the recently published My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan (Random House). Broadway Nights is available on Audible.com starring Kristin Chenoweth, Andrea Martin and Jonathan Groff and My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ana Gasteyer and Megan Hilty. Seth played himself on "Kathy Griffin; My Life on the D-List," was the vocal coach on MTV's "Legally Blonde" reality show and starred opposite Sutton Foster in "They're Playing Our Song" for the Actors Fund. Recently, he co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed "Disaster!," a 1970's disaster movie musical which is now slated to transfer to Broadway in 2015. Right now, he tours the country performing with Broadway stars like Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster and Audra McDonald. His newest book, The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek was published earlier this month by Random House and is available on Amazon.com.



About The Series

This Broadway @ concert series was inaugurated in 2011 by Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale @ The Art House in Provincetown featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. In its fourth season last summer, the series presented Broadway superstars like Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty, Alice Ripley, Cheyenne Jackson and Gavin Creel. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. This season of 2014-15 in addition to Santa Monica, the series travels to New Orleans @ The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Nourse Theatre, Dallas @ The Dallas Theater Center, San Antonio @ The Woodlawn Theatre, The Poconos @ The Pocono Community Theatre, Detroit @ The Berman Center for the Performing Arts, Provincetown @ The Art House for its fifth consecutive summer… and at a city near you soon! Additional artists who have participated throughout this season include Vanessa Williams, Chita Rivera, Ana Gasteyer, Joanna Gleason and Christine Ebersole. Info at markcortalepresents.com.



Broadway @ The Art House has been sponsored since 2011 by the Anchor Inn Beach House, Cape Air and Ptown Bikes.



The Art House is wheelchair accessible.



