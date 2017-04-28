Sam Pickren Air & Insulation Partners with BizIQ

Saint Marys, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2017 --Sam Pickren Air & Insulation, HVAC contractors servicing all makes and models for residential and commercial clients, is pleased to announce a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based online marketing company that works with North American small businesses across a wide array of industries.



By partnering with BizIQ, Sam Pickren Air & Insulation looks to use an updated online presence to continue to build its client base and attract new customers in search of reliable and experienced HVAC contractors in Camden County, GA. When working with its clients, BizIQ puts a variety of strategies to use in an effort to attract web traffic and boost visibility. Chief among these is search engine optimization (SEO), which helps to push BizIQ's clients into higher rankings in local Google search results.



BizIQ's work centers largely on the development of new search engine optimized websites and blog content for its clients, as will be the case with its work for Sam Pickren Air & Insulation. All content on the new site will be written by professional copywriters, with an emphasis on providing material that is both relevant to the HVAC industry and informative and engaging to prospective customers. BizIQ's goal is to get current and prospective customers of the HVAC contractors in Camden County, GA returning to the website on a regular basis.



"Our company has been a fixture in Saint Marys for several generations," said Gina Paulk, owner of Sam Pickren Air & Insulation, "and we are proud of our reputation for being an honest, hardworking, Christian-based business. Since so many people find out about small businesses like ours through the Internet, we understand the importance of a strong marketing campaign, and we're excited to be working with BizIQ to strengthen our efforts in this area."



About Sam Pickren Air & Insulation

Sam Pickren Air & Insulation is a family-owned and operated small business providing heating, cooling and ventilation services to St. Marys and the surrounding areas since 1969. A Christian company, it takes pride in providing outstanding customer service and expert workmanship. The company is a certified dealer of Carrier and Trane HVAC products.



