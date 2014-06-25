Sam Sterk of Peak Performance Plus Holding Book Signing in Phoenix

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --Sam Sterk, owner and psychologist at Peak Performance Plus, is holding a signing for his book, Sammy’s Journey. The signing will be from on June 28,2014 from 8am-1pm at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Phoenix located at 7901 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 .



Sterk’s book delves into his past, living with debilitating asthma while growing up in Israel and the day his life changed as his parents came across a two year intensive program in Denver, Colorado. Ten-year-old Sterk was sent to an institution alone and terrified, not speaking a word of English.



Sterk’s book is about resilience, hope and overcoming a disability. The memoir is a must-read for anyone who has conquered problems in their own life, or those who are currently facing troubling times. Sterk is an inspiration, leaving the young scared boy behind and overcoming insurmountable odds to become the leading Sports Psychologist and Certified Master Hypnotist in the Phoenix area.



Peak Performance Plus LLC helps individuals become successful in attaining their goals using a variety of techniques drawn from Hypnotherapy. From weight loss to smoking cessation, pain management and improved concentration, Peak Performance Plus does it all.



To find out more information about Peak Performances Plus or Sammy’s Journey, call 480-767-0956 or email peakplus@aol.com.