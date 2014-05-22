Sameena K. Mughal Announces the Release of Her First Book "Shaherazade's Daughters"

West Chester, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2014 --Sameena K. Mughal, author of “Shaherazade’s Daughters” announces the launch of her first book written to enchant audiences with a feministic twist on the classic tales, 1001 Arabian Nights. A short story collection that ranges from adventurous to comedic, dark to dramatic the book carries a common thread. A common thread meant to inspire readers to explore paths of self-discovery as well as their own internal heroism.



Born from Ugandan Asian parents who migrated to the United States in 1972, the author knows something about heroism. Putting her knowledge to good use in her book, she allows readers to take a glimpse of diverse women who follow in the footsteps of a legendary heroine. 1001 Arabian Nights acts as a bedrock for Mughal’s very intentional approach to show modern life in her own book’s inspiring stories. Mughal said of the book launch, “I believe it’s essential in literature that we escape into a story and experience as if we are there. With Shaherazade’s Daughters we embrace a world of genies and fairies as well as extraordinary women from all over the East. However, it’s their journeys of the spirit, mind, and heart that leave a lasting, impermeable impression. That is my hope.”



Shaherazade’s Daughters is available at Barnes & Noble Booksellers online retailing for $12.11. It is also available on Amazon and at Mughal’s website, ShaherazadesDaughters.com.



About Sameena K. Mughal

Sameena K. Mughal is the daughter of Ugandan Asian immigrants who came to the United States in 1972. Born in Lansdale, Pennsylvania Mughal is an English and ESL teacher with a passion for literature. Her first published book is entitled, Shaherazade’s Daughters.



Information:

Barnes & Noble Booksellers:

http://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Shaherazade-s-Daughters?store=allproducts&keyword=Shaherazade%E2%80%99s+Daughters



Contact:

Sameena Mughal

Author

484-798-0367

smughal@shaherazadesdaughters.com



Website:

http://www.shaherazadesdaughters.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/SameenaKMughal

http://www.twitter.com/SameenaSKM