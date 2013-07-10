Sam's Hope Partners with Macy's for Eighth Annual "Shop for a Cause"

Wyndmoor, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2013 --Macy’s will partner with Sam’s Hope to invite customers to participate in Macy’s eighth annual national “Shop For A Cause” charity shopping event on August 24, 2013. Customers can purchase shopping passes from Sam’s Hope now. Macy’s “Shop For A Cause” is a unique one-day-only shopping event created to support local charities’ fundraising efforts, which has helped raised more than $46 million for charities across the country since 2006.



“Over the past eight years, Macy’s annual ‘Shop For A Cause’ has raised more than $46 million for local and national charities, providing our associates and customers an opportunity to give back to those organizations that touch their hearts each and every day,” said Martine Reardon, Macy’s chief marketing officer. “Giving back is a key component of Macy’s culture. We are honored to offer our customers an easy and convenient way to make a positive difference in their communities and in the lives of others, while enjoying great savings at Macy’s.”



Macy’s has provided Sam’s Hope with shopping passes to sell for $5 each. Sam’s Hope will keep 100 percent of every shopping pass it sells. The more Sam’s Hope sells, the more money it will raise!



By purchasing a shopping pass from Sam’s Hope, customers support needy pets in Southeastern Pennsylvania while enjoying a day of spectacular discounts, entertainment and special events at Macy’s. Pass holders will receive special discounts on most regular, sale and clearance purchases all day, but some exclusions apply.



For more information about Macy’s “Shop For A Cause,” visit macys.com/shopforacause. To purchase shopping passes from Sam’s Hope, please contact Marianne Iaquinto @ 267-753-0510 or samshope.org@gmail.com.



About Sam’s Hope

Sam’s Hope is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to saving the lives of companion animals by keeping those facing economic and health challenges and their pets together through food, veterinary and other assistance programs.



Founded in 2012, Sam's Hope was inspired by the founders’ beloved pets, and their awareness of the current economic climate, which forces many pet owners to surrender or abandon their pets.



About Macy’s

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at approximately 800 locations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as to customers in the U.S. and more than 100 international destinations through its leading online store at macys.com. Via its stores, e-commerce site, mobile and social platforms, Macy's offers distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home.