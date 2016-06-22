Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case Becomes One of the Most Recommended on Amazon

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2016 --A phone case that was launched on Amazon to help owners of the Samsung Galaxy Edge phone avoid expensive repair bills has become a big seller. It has become one of the most recommended products to safeguard the phone from accidental damage. The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case uses modern technology to avoid expensive repair bills and provides owners of the phone with peace of mind.



The phone case, which has been launched by Knooop is one of the most stylish on the market. It uses high-grade material to provide the phone with complete protection including high-grade TPU and PC with a soft inside layer that provides a cushion to the phone and stops any damage being caused if the phone has been dropped.



Knooop has made the phone case available at a special celebration price of $16.95. However, a spokesman for the company explained that this offer is for a limited time only, and once the promotion is over it will go back to its normal retail price. The phone comes with free shipping on orders of over $49, and with the special price being available it makes a perfect present for a loved one when buying more than one.



A spokesman for Knooop said: "If a phone is dropped it can cost up to $740 to have replaced, or it can cost a few hundred dollars to have repaired. By purchasing the phone case it helps the owner avoid expensive repair bills or replacement costs."



Product Features:



- Dual Layer TPU/PC Protection

- Upgraded Shock Absorption

- Improved Scratch Resistance

- Enhanced Control and Grip Quality

- Two-Tone Silver/Black Coloring

- Greater Peripheral Access



Unlike other phone cases that provide protection for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge phone, the phone case from Knooop is slim and stylish, providing consumers with a great looking lightweight case.



For more information on the stylish Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case, which is currently priced at $16.95 with the special promotional discount, please visit Amazon and take advantage of the special introductory offer https://www.amazon.com/Galaxy-Edge-Phone-Case-Knooop/dp/B01D3QI9SC?ie=UTF8&keywords=knooop&qid=1464500757&ref_=sr_1_1&s=wireless&sr=1-1



About The Knooop Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case

The Phone Case has been designed to offer owners of the popular phone complete protection against accidental damage, avoiding the need to purchase a new phone or suffer from expensive phone repair bills.