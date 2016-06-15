Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case Receives Five Star Reviews on Amazon

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --A phone case for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, which was recently launched on Amazon has become one of the most recommend products to keep the popular phone safe from accidental damage. The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge phone case from Knooop has become popular due to the stylish design and the high-grade material used to give the phone complete protection.



The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge phone case is slim in design making the phone case look stylish and is made using high-grade TPU and PC with a soft inside layer that provides the phone with a cushion if it's accidentally dropped.



The phone case is currently available for a special promotional price of $16.95 with free shipping on orders over $49. Once the special promotion is over it will go back to its normal retail price.



A spokesman for Knooop said: "Our phone case has only recently been launched on Amazon, but already it has proven to be very popular with lots of five-star reviews."



The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge phone case helps consumers avoid expensive repair bills if they accidentally drop their phone and damage it in other ways. With a new Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone costing up to $740, the phone case from Knooop is the most cost effect way to protect the phone.



Product Features:



- Dual Layer TPU/PC Protection

- Upgraded Shock Absorption

- Improved Scratch Resistance

- Enhanced Control and Grip Quality

- Two-Tone Silver/Black Coloring

- Greater Peripheral Access



The five-star reviews include a review from Michelle Smith who said:



"This is a very nice case. It seems well made - the cutouts all match correctly. It is a bit thicker than my other case which has it pros and cons. It has more of a lip which protects the screen better, but also makes it slightly more awkward to push the home button/read your fingerprint. I'm sure it something that I will get used to and it didn't seem to interfere with my ability to scan my print, it was just noticeably thicker than other "slim" type case."



For more information on the stylish Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case, which is currently priced at $16.95 with the special promotional discount, please visit Amazon and take advantage of the special introductory offer https://www.amazon.com/Galaxy-Edge-Phone-Case-Knooop/dp/B01D3QI9SC?ie=UTF8&keywords=knooop&qid=1464500757&ref_=sr_1_1&s=wireless&sr=1-1



About The Knooop Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Phone Case

The Phone Case has been designed to offer owners of the popular phone complete protection against accidental damage, avoiding the need to purchase a new phone or suffer from expensive phone repair bills.