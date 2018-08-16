San-Air Is the World's Safest Mold and Bacteria Prevention Product on the Market

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2018 --San-Air, the revolutionary new cleaning product that promises the world's safest and most effective mold removal on the market, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Mold exists everywhere on the planet and it is the most harmful organism to the human body. When mold is able to get out of control in a home, office or any indoor space it will start to seriously affect health. The World Health Organization estimates that mold has contributed to up to 7 million premature deaths every year.



"The SAN-AIR journey started when my children were 4 and 7. The would have constant respiratory infections, asthma instances and middle ear infections at home all the time. We went to the local GP and after several tests, it was found out that our children had severe to dangerous allergic reactions to mold," says founder and CEO Daniel Massaioli. "This was incredibly surprising as we had no visible mold in the house. I started to research about mould and discovered 25 years of recognized history about this problem worldwide. After looking at what products were available to solve indoor mold problems even for mould you could not see, I was challenged by members of that industry to create a different product because what was available was either effective but extremely dangerous or Safe and didn't work."



San-Air is the world's safest mold and bacteria prevention product ever crated. It is safe to breathe, has food safe approval, uses no toxic chemicals and is safe to use around children, pregnant women, babies and pets. When using San-Air technology, there is no need to evacuate the area to air it out, it cleans the air without any disruptions.



The company is currently in the process of developing a new suite of products using San-Air Technology to combat mold in new key areas while enabling customers to remove mold and bacteria from a larger variety of places. Three key areas the company plans to develop products around include bioslime, washing machines and stagnant water. With a successful crowdfunding campaign San-Air will bring these new products to market allowing customers to tackle mold in new problem areas.



"We have met people that have mold growing on their lungs and brain. We have met people who showed bleeding from eyes and nose after exposure to high levels of mould. Not only is their health permanently damaged, but their home was so badly infected with mould that they had to abandon it," adds Massaioli. "SAN-AIR prevents the problem before it even happens. Every other solution tries to fix the problem after it has occurred. Not only can SAN-AIR fix a problem if you have one, but with correct use, you can prevent mould from ever growing in your home, office any indoor space ever again."



SAN-AIR is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2Pd1FAZ.



About SAN-AIR

At SAN-AIR, our belief and mission is that our products must bring benefit not just to consumers but to our planet. SAN-AIR is a natural chemistry technology company. Using our technology we build new products to address mold problems in indoor spaces from homes, offices commercial sites, transport and any indoor space. By creating a suite of products which achieve a high performance result while using natural sustainable ingredients we create a situation where we can solve a problem without creating a new one.



For more information on SAN-AIR please visit https://san-air.com.au.