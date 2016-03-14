San Antonio Chiropractor Dispels Common Myths About Chiropractic Treatment

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --San Antonio chiropractor Dr. James E. Franklin is clearing up some common misconceptions and myths about chiropractic treatment that, although not necessarily based on fact or study, still circulate through society and affect patient's choices related to healthcare. By dispelling these myths, Dr. Franklin is striving to help more patients find more information about potential treatments that may be the solution they've been looking for to remedy certain health ailments or conditions.



One of the most common misconceptions about the industry is that chiropractors are only able to treat back pain. While helping patients relieve back pain is certainly a beneficial element of chiropractic care, it is not the only health condition or ailment chiropractors are able to treat. By properly aligning the spine and musculoskeletal parts of the body through manual adjustments, chiropractors are able to amplify the body's ability to heal itself as its' nerves, muscles, and joints become properly aligned. The variety of other conditions chiropractic treatment can help with include joint pain, arthritis, headaches, sinus problems, high blood pressure, leg pain, and much more.



Another common misconception about chiropractic is that spinal manipulation puts patients at high risk for injury. Studies actually show that the odds of patients becoming injured due to chiropractic treatment are about one in every 2 million treatments, which represents the same odds as dying in a commercial plane accident. Chiropractic adjustments are actually extremely safe and patients face little-to-no risk of injury when undergoing spinal manipulation.



Chiropractors are also experienced in much more than just spinal manipulation. They are trained to offers services such as acupuncture, lifestyle and nutritional counseling, massage, physical rehabilitation, stress management, electric muscle stimulation, herbal therapy, and much more. All of the treatments offered by chiropractic professionals are based on the principles of providing non-invasive treatments without the use of prescription drugs.



Franklin Chiropractic & Accident Clinics offers three convenient locations in the San Antonio area in Bandera, Callaghan, and Nacogdoches. Dr. Franklin and his staff offer patients a full range of chiropractic services to help patients feel their best.



About Dr. James E. Franklin

Dr. Franklin has been a member of the chiropractic profession for several decades. Throughout his years of practice, he has become known as one of the leading chiropractors in the San Antonio area. He is an alumnus of Baylor University & Texas College of Chiropractic, and is also a past president of the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners and the Texas Chiropractic Association – District 10.



For more information about Dr. James E. Franklin and the chiropractic services he offers San Antonio patients at Franklin Chiropractic & Accident Clinics, please visit www.franklinchiropractic.com.