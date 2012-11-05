San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2012 --ArtGym SD is pleased to present The Graphite Social, a night for artists and art enthusiasts to draw, meet and mingle. Join us on Friday November 9, 2012 from 6:00-10:00 p.m., for this intimate and unique experience to the arts.



Skilled acrobatic models will be posing live for artists to create their works. Art lovers and enthusiasts will be able to witness first hand the live interaction between artist and model, experiencing the creation of a a blank canvas coming to life with the artist vision.



This event promises to be unparalleled, is being held at and proceeds benefit; the San Diego Art Institute - Museum of the Living Artist. Conveniently located at 1439 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101.



There will be live portraits byTrue Delorenzo and music will be provided by Theoycraft. The $15 fee includes complimentary wine and light appetizers. Must be 21+ to attend. Space is limited and RSVP is a must.



To RSVP with the organizers:

Shaunna Witt 619-208-3768 or

Lesley Cortez 619-957-9032

Email thegraphitesocial@gmail.com or

http://www.facebook.com/events/380761698668766/



For more information about this event visit: http://www.facebook.com/TheGraphiteSocial