San Diego, CA Dentist Dr. Richard Shih Offers Dental Implants Using Top-of-the-Line Techniques and Technologies

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Dr. Richard Shih of EZSmile Dental in San Diego, CA is utilizing the latest dental technology and methods to help patient recover full, beautiful smiles as well as chewing ability. Dr. Shih has over 25 years of dental implant experience and has helped thousands of patients achieve guaranteed aesthetic satisfaction and performance. The implants are custom-designed to look, feel, and function like natural teeth.



CBMT (cone beam computed tomography) is a medical imaging technique that obtains 600 distinct images via X-ray to help pinpoint precise locations for implants. This method plays a vital role when the implant is placed near a nerve or vital organ and requires detailed positioning. CBMT provides an undistorted analysis that can be used to define erupted and non-erupted teeth, tooth root orientation, and anomalous structures that 2D radiography cannot.



BMP's (bone morphogenetic proteins) are another growth factor that are used to stimulate bones natural reparative mechanisms. Using recombinant DNA technology, BMP signals stem cells to migrate to specific areas and convert them into bone forming cells or "osteoblasts". This method eliminates the need, pricing, and complications of bone graft harvesting from other parts of the body. BMP's also reduce swelling and can aide in tissue regeneration for a more comfortable recovery experience.



PRP (platelet-rich plasma) stem cell generation is a method of tissue regeneration derived from the centrifugation of the patient's own blood. The benefits of PRP application are reducing bleeding, enhancing soft tissue healing, and bone regeneration due to natural growth factors. Elderly patients are especially susceptible to systemic diseases after surgeries which would affect the coagulation and tissue repair. With platelet enriched plasma, the restorative factors of the surgical areas are greatly enhanced and could reduce pain as well as healing time.



Dr. Shih uses these methods to help patients step-by-step through their dental implant process. The benefits of the dental implants are both immediate as well as long term as they can preserve bone, preventing deterioration of the facial structure, are designed to last rather than needing maintenance as is the case with dental bridges, and are the most predicable and effective method of smile restoration.



As a trained orthodontic professional, Dr. Shih offers a variety of orthodontic treatments for his San Diego patients depending on their unique needs and preferences. Dr. Shih is available for consultations to discuss regular and unique issues that can be solved with a holistic approach to dentistry.



About Dr. Richard Shih

A native of Taipei, Taiwan, Dr. Shih originally completed his dental education in Taiwan, where he practiced for two years. He then moved to Chicago to attend the prestigious Northwestern University Dental School and became board certified in 1993. Dr. Shih is committed to providing his patients with innovative treatment solutions, and is known as the "Dentist of Fast Bio-efficient Braces" in the San Diego area. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his expertise in the field and is a member of several professional dental associations.



