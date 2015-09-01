San Diego, CA Dentist Dr. Richard Shih Offers EZSMILE Short-Term Orthodontics for Teen and Adult Patients

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --Dr. Richard Shih of EZSmile Dental in San Diego, CA is helping both teen and adult patients get the straight, beautiful smiles they want without having to endure many months or even years of orthodontic treatment. Using his proprietary system, EZSMILE® Orthodontics, developed over his many years of practice, Dr. Shih helps patients achieve their ideal smiles in an average of a 6-month period.



EZSMILE® Orthodontics enables most children between ages 7-14, as well as adults, to complete their orthodontic treatment within 3-9 months, with most patients averaging a treatment time of 6 months. Dr. Shih's orthodontic system results in much less root sensitivity for patients, offering them a much more comfortable treatment that doesn't interfere with daily life due to pain.



Conventional metal braces have an average treatment time of approximately 18 months. And while conventional braces are quite common for teenagers, many adults who desire straighter smiles still forego orthodontic treatment because of the way the treatment will impact their lives for several months to years. With EZSMILE® Orthodontics, Dr. Shih is able to ensure a quick treatment time for patients without the worry of how the aesthetics will impact their lives for an extended period of time.



Patients who undergo EZSMILE® Orthodontics also tend to have better oral health following the completion of their treatment when compared to patients with conventional braces. Because braces in general require tedious brushing and flossing techniques and are more prone to trapping food and debris, patients often develop cavities and staining following extensive treatment time. However, the shortened treatment period of EZSMILE® Orthodontics reduces the amount of time that patients will need to endure difficult hygiene practices and as a result, helps them maintain better oral health.



As a trained orthodontic professional, Dr. Shih offers a variety of orthodontic treatments for his San Diego patients depending on their unique needs and preferences. Some of these include Invisalign, the Inman Aligner, the Ortho-T Auto-Aligner, linqual braces, and clear braces.



About Dr. Richard Shih

A native of Taipei, Taiwan, Dr. Shih originally completed his dental education in Taiwan, where he practiced for two years. He then moved to Chicago to attend the prestigious Northwestern University Dental School and became board certified in 1993. Dr. Shih is committed to providing his patients with innovative treatment solutions, and is known as the "Dentist of Fast Bio-efficient Braces" in the San Diego area. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his expertise in the field and is a member of several professional dental associations.



For more information about Dr. Richard Shih and the EZSMILE® Orthodontics he offers for San Diego patients seeking shortened treatment times, please visit http://www.drshih.tv.