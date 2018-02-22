San Diego Chinese Historical Museum Offers a Rare Glimpse Into Renowned Chinese Chien Family in New Exhibit

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2018 --The San Diego Chinese Historical Museum (SDCHM) will be debuting a new exhibit, The Life & Deeds of Dr. Shih-Liang Chien, a rare glimpse into a renowned Chinese family's heirlooms and family precepts, or words to live by. This exhibit provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to observe family heirlooms and portraits of a well-respected Chinese family of royalty, leading scientists and university presidents, that has expanded to San Diego. This exhibit will be on view in Downtown San Diego at SDCHM's Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Building from February 22 – April 8.



"The mission of SDCHM is to share a piece of Chinese history, and this exhibit does exactly that. The images unfold in front of your eyes, taking you from Old China to contemporary La Jolla," said Dr. Lilly Cheng, Director of the Confucius Institute at San Diego State University and former Board Chair of SDCHM. "We are delighted to bring this rare bit of history to share with San Diegans, as it's the only exhibit of its kind and explores family precepts, family portraits and family values."



While the exhibit highlights as far as six generations of the Chien family, it pays special attention to two people: Dr. Shih-Liang Chien and his son, Dr. Shu Chien, who are both highly honored for their scientific achievements.



- Dr. Shih-Liang Chien served in many prestigious and scholarly positions during his life, namely as President of National Taiwan University and President of Academia Sinica, a preeminent research instituation in Taiwan.



- His son, Dr. Shu Chien is a local San Diegan, serving as the President of the Institute of Engineering in Medicine at UCSD. Dr. Shu Chien received the highest honor possible in his industry, the National Medal of Science from President Obama in 2011 for "pioneering work in cardiovascular physiology and bioengineering." Dr. Chien is also the first to win science awards from two presidents, the second being in 2009 when he was awarded the ROC Presidential Science Price by President Ma Ying-Jeou.



Exhibit visitors will have the opportunity to view exclusive family artifacts, photographs and Chinese heirlooms, including rare collections of family precepts, i.e., principles on how to be a good person and global citizen, in both English and Chinese. They will also have the chance to examine an entire collection of Dr. Shih-Liang Chien and his son's books and manuscripts on display. Essentially, the exhibit is a rare representation of a Chinese family's legacy and is a unique learning opportunity for all.



