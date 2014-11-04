San Diego Chiropractor Discusses Sciatica Definitions, Symptoms and Treatments

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --San Diego chiropractor, Dr. Brian Garret of Garrett Downtown Chiropractic realizes that many people may complain of sciatica, or self-diagnose sciatica, without knowing the true nature of the condition or how it is defined and treated. Beginning with the definition of the term itself, “Sciatica” refers specifically to pain experienced along the sciatic nerve path. This nerve extends from its root at the lower back and continues down each leg. Sciatica is not a diagnosis or disease in and of itself, like Alzheimer’s disease. It is a symptom, like itching or sneezing. As a symptom, sciatica can range from the occasional painful nuisance all the way to an excruciating pain that nearly debilitates sufferers.



Sciatic nerve pain can be caused by a number of factors. Often, a skilled chiropractor can perform an examination that may find the cause of sciatica and might even request further diagnostic assays such as x-rays, MRI or CT scans and more to help further conclude what is occurring in the body’s underlying structures to cause the pain. Sciatica as a symptom is the result of occurrences in one or more of several different underlying anatomical structures. The sciatic nerve is the longest and widest nerve of the body, beginning at the lower back where five separate nerves extend from five vertebrae, the L4, L5, S1, S2, and S3 bones. These nerves coalesce to form one large “bundle” nerve, which runs through the buttocks and then all the way down the length of each leg. That nerve alone is responsible, either directly or by extension, for nearly all of the sensations in the legs, including the touch sensation of the skin covering thighs and gluts.



Compression, inflammation or irritation of the sciatic nerve causes sciatica. Often the pain will be felt in the lower back and leg but may not be the site of the underlying cause of the nerve’s issue. An expert is needed to determine where along this massive nerve the problem actually exists, whether from disc compression, muscle spasms, injury or otherwise. This is how the symptom of sciatica helps to determine what problem there really is within the body, and is not a diagnosable disease. Though most often expressed in painful symptoms, sciatica can also manifest as numbness, soreness, weakness and tingling. These feelings can vary, so it’s important for those who feel they may be suffering sciatic nerve problems to keep track of the severity, location and types of sensation. Sciatica treatment is dependent on the underlying cause, which means that there is no single solution to sciatica. Chiropractors may use a variety of non-invasive methods to treat pain, including spinal manipulation, physical therapy, targeted stretching and active muscle release. Many chiropractors will also include wellness guidance that includes dietary, exercise and hydration, which play a major role in muscle and nerve system health.



To learn more about sciatica, visit Garrett Downtown Chiropractic online at http://www.downtownsandiegochiro.com