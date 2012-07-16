San Diego Divorce Lawyer Discusses Military Divorce

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2012 --The Department of Defense recently discovered that military couples are one of the few demographics in the United States with a rising divorce rate. Marriage for couples with a spouse in the military is much more complicated than a typical marriage. The divorce process for military couples is also more involved than a civilian divorce.



"Cases of divorce between military couples are different from the typical divorce case," said San Diego divorce lawyer John Griffith of Griffith & Young. "Child custody and child support is a complex matter in military divorces, particularly if one of the spouses is deployed outside of the United States."



Financial tension is the major cause of divorce for military couples, like many Americans. A recent article in USA Today revealed that military couples were twice as likely to accumulate more than $10,000 in credit card debt than the typical civilian family.



Researchers learned frequent deployments of a military spouse boosted the chances of the couple divorcing.



In light of these issues, the government decided to create certain acts to help military couples.



The Service members Civil Relief Act was passed in 2003 to defer certain civil obligations and ease the financial tensions of the spouses and family of deployed soldiers. SCRA assists military families with financial liabilities, such as mortgages and credit card debt.



If a military couple seeks to divorce, they can rest assured knowing the legal process is much like a civilian divorce.



The Service Member Family Protection Act was enacted to aid military couples in impartially devising a child custody plan and removing the possibility of the service member denied custody because of previous deployments.



The intricacies of military divorce demand a family attorney give the divorce case careful attention.



Griffith, as a veteran of the U.S. Army, helps military couples compassionately through his divorce counseling services. Griffith, a divorce attorney in Carlsbad, provides his services to active duty service members at a discounted hourly rate.



