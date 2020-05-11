San Diego Hospitals Receive Support from the Lipton Legal Accident Relief Fund

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2020 --Lipton Legal Group, personal injury lawyer in San Diego, is doing its part to help the first responders in Los Angeles and they are now expanding their delivery service to two of the Kaiser Permanente centers in San Diego. All of California is extremely affected by this pandemic, and Lipton Legal knows that Los Angeles is not the only populous area in Southern California. These frontline workers have been keeping us safe for a long time and it is great to see Lipton Legal giving back to those that keep us safe. Hospital workers need help more than ever. Personal injury lawyer San Diego, Lipton Legal Group, recognizes the need for help and is taking action.



Personal injury lawyer in San Diego, Lipton Legal Group, is proud to expand the Lipton Legal Accident Relief Fund to San Diego. San Diego needs just as much help as Los Angeles does being a popular metropolitan area in Southern California. Because of this, Lipton Legal will be delivering meals to Kaiser Permanente Zion and Kaiser Permanente Main in San Diego. These meals will be delivered to these centers from Monday (5/11) to Wednesday (5/13). Lipton Legal Group, personal injury lawyer San Diego, will be delivering these meals to the medical workers in San Diego from 11:30 am - 2:30 pm.



Medical workers in San Diego are just as important as the workers in Los Angeles. That is why Lipton Legal Group, personal injury lawyer in San Diego, is going down the 5 freeway to serve meals to those workers as well with the Lipton Legal Accident Relief Fund. David Halpern, a close friend of Kevin Lipton, and a nurse at Kaiser Permanente told Lipton all about the hardships that they are facing. After hearing about these hardships from Halpern, Lipton decided that the Lipton Legal Accident Relief Fund should expand to San Diego and help their medical workers as well. It is great to see personal injury lawyer San Diego, Lipton Legal Group, giving back to the medical workers.



About Lipton Legal Group

Personal injury lawyer in San Diego, Lipton Legal Group, is a great source for people in Southern California to use if they end up in a legal situation. Lipton Legal is different because of its emphasis on customer service and commitment to the client. The Lipton Legal Accident Relief Fund has been feeding first responders in Los Angeles and is now expanding into San Diego to feed their medical heroes. The Lipton Legal Group can be found at 9478 West Olympic Blvd, Unit 308, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Find out more information by going to www.LiptonLegal.com.