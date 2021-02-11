San Diego Kitchen Renovation Pros Roll out Updated Safety Measures & Precautions for Kitchen Remodel Services

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2021 --The caring specialists performing kitchen remodels in San Diego from San Diego Kitchen Renovation Pros are letting everyone know that they are ready to get back to work with new and updated safety measures in place. The precautions the home remodeling contractors have been trained in are in line with the expectations set forth by the CDC, Health and Human Services Agency, and local government recommendations to keep everyone protected during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



When the state shutdown orders were issued, numerous projects for kitchen remodeling in San Diego scheduled with the company were put on hold. Now, with restrictions starting to ease up, the kitchen remodeling experts are prepared to get back to work.



The owner and operator stated, "We knew how dire of a situation we were dealing with, but at the same time very uncertain about the future. Instead of sitting around waiting to see what was going to happen next, we decided to jump into action and stay current and informed of all the guidelines the health authorities in our area were releasing. Now with a little time and effort, we are confident we can continue with our kitchen remodels in San Diego without our clients having any wellness concerns."



Homeowners are spending more time in their kitchens, with most restaurants closed or limited to carry out or delivery services. San Diego Kitchen Renovation Pros have received a plethora of calls as a result, with most people taking advantage of their complimentary initial quotes. The service has been mostly virtually through smart devices over the past few months, but now they have home contractors in San Diego ready to get back on-site to do a more comprehensive evaluation of cooking spaces.



Some of the home contractors' modifications to their responsibilities include getting temperature checks upon arrival at the warehouse before being sent out into the field. Any employee that is feeling sick is ordered to stay home, and if he or she is showing any symptoms of COVID-19, they are required to get tested. Additionally, all workers must wear masks/shields, gloves, and other needed personal protective equipment while on location at any customer's property.



Also, clients have the choice to arrange their kitchen remodeling in San Diego for a time when nobody will be occupying the residence. Agreements can be made for exchanging keys or codes for access to the home, and all the information, including payments, are completed securely online or over the phone.



"It's a little different working in someone's house knowing that they are not around to answer questions or see the progress, but it's something that we're happy to do, especially for those that are at risk or uneasy about the current crisis in the United States. We keep the lines of communication open and let the homeowner know if there's something unexpected that may change the original contract for the kitchen remodeling in San Diego that we're working on," one of the certified home contractors said.



The reason they can complete the work they promise to customers includes the three-step process they go through as part of any renovation, regardless of the size or complexity. It hasn't changed much with the new protocols, except for limited or no physical contact. With the safety precautions and additional guards in place, the first step of a free consultation is made over the phone or virtually. Questions are answered involving everything from ideas for custom counters or sinks to budget allowances. Next, the design team goes through a design process with meticulous time and attention spent on every detail. Finally, the design is sent to the customer for approval, and with that, materials are ordered, and a time for the kitchen renovation is set. When they are done, the customer gets to do a final walkthrough to ensure their satisfaction has been met and the final payment is requested.



Anyone who has a home remodeling project scheduled with the company is asked to call ahead to make other arrangements if they feel ill or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.



