San Diego Team Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Start the Production of Retro Style Backpacks

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --Richard Klein, the founder of Vintage California Backpacks, wants to recapture the vibe of the 60s and 70s through his company's unique backpacks. He wants to share the lifestyle and the dreams of his youth to inspire others to live life the more simply.



Richard and his team have been hand making daypacks and backpacks for the last eighteen years. These backpacks are reinforced with a padded lining, and have a soft, worn-canvas look. Many local surfers, skaters, and school students have used this product with great satisfaction over the years.



Recently, Vintage California Backpacks has engaged a reputed designing company to make these packs, adhering to the highest quality standards. The packs will be made with the best possible materials.



"The 70's were when we didn't wear bike helmets, and grunge meant not showering after an all night bonfire at the beach. We played guitars, ate tacos, and our jeans had holes in them because we wore them out, not because it was fashionable," Richard said.



Discussing his current venture, Richard also stated, "Recapturing that vibe means using authentic materials that bring us back with the look and feel of yesterday, combined with the usefulness and benefits of todays' gear."



Vintage California Backpacks needs $18,000 to start the mass production of their retro backpacks. Richard has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise these funds.



Proceeds from this campaign will be used to:



- Purchase bulk material; canvas, patches, Kevlar thread, padding, waterproof lining and factory sew contract.

- Engage a third party to quality control the production and ensure every pack is perfect.

- Deliver perks to the contributors.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/2bS5qMx



The website of Vintage California Backpacks is http://vcbackpacks.com/



