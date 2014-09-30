San Diego's Adolescent Program Kicks off with New Director

Rancho San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2014 --Sovereign Health of California’s recently opened Adolescent Program is pleased to announce its inaugural Medical Director, Sandra J. Lee, M.D. Dr. Sandra Lee brings over 25 years of experience to the program, including leadership positions focusing on the psychiatric care of chronic drug and alcohol addictions at various treatment centers, corporations and medical facilities.



Receiving her M.D. from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich., Dr. Lee specializes in mental health and addiction treatment services for teens and children, holding positions such as chief resident at Loma Linda University and a fellowship for child and adolescent psychiatry with the University of California, San Diego. In addition to inpatient experience at Mesa Vista Hospital in San Diego, Calif., she also provides outpatient treatment at her private practice using a variety of treatment modalities.



“As a long-term practicing child and adolescent psychiatrist in San Diego, I have identified a need for sub-acute residential services for adolescents,” said Dr. Lee. “I am very excited to be part of the Rancho San Diego treatment center, focusing on providing quality care for teenagers and their families suffering with issues of substance abuse, mental health disorders and co-occurring conditions.”



As the treating psychiatrist for sexually reactive and foster children at Sovereign Health’s Adolescent Program, Dr. Lee is committed to the treatment of trauma-based care in children and their families. Complementing the program’s commitment to providing substance abuse education to young adults, Dr. Lee is also a consultant for educational programs that support the academic success of children with mental health needs.



About Sovereign Health of California’s Adolescent Program

Sovereign Health of California’s Adolescent Program offers high quality and comprehensive substance abuse, mental health and co-occurring conditions treatment programs for adolescents including support services for the family system. Sovereign Health’s treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, brain wellness, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. They have multiple other treatment locations in the United States. They accept most private insurances.



If you would like to learn more about Sovereign Health’s new Adolescent Program, visit their website to watch or read patient reviews about their treatment experiences at one of Sovereign’s programs.



Contact their admissions team today at 866-948-9688, or visit them at sovteens.com