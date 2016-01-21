San Francisco Dentist Dr. Edward Loev Offers Students Dramatic, Non-Invasive Smile Transformations with the Snap-on Smile Appliance

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --San Francisco, CA dentist Dr. Edward Loev is helping patients who are self-conscious of their smiles finally get the bright, beautiful smile they've always dreamed of without the use of drilling, shots, adhesives, or even orthodontia. With the Snap-On Smile appliance, patients of Dr. Loev can enjoy a quick, affordable, and reversible solution to finally feeling confident about their smiles.



The Snap-On Smile appliance is the latest alternative in the dental field to partial dentures or flippers that are often used to conceal the absence of a permanent tooth, chipped teeth, or misaligned teeth. They offer an ideal solution for patients who want to feel confident about their smiles, but do not have the funds or resources to undergo permanent dental implants, cosmetic veneers, orthodontia, or other invasive procedures.



Snap-On Smile is made of a proprietary solution of hi-tech dental resin allowing the appliance to be very thin, yet extremely strong. It fits snugly over the existing teeth, similar to a customized retainer, and gives patients an entirely new look for their smile. Snap-On Smile is an effective solution for patients who are struggling with gapped, crooked, missing, or stained teeth. They present a more functional alternative to old-fashioned removable partial dentures and also to those who are not candidates for bridges or implants.



For patients who have missing permanent teeth but who cannot afford a permanent dental implant, the Snap-It is a smaller, but similarly designed concept to the Snap-On Smile. Instead of an entire top or bottom arch like the Snap-On Smile provides, the Snap-It provides the same solution only for a smaller series of 3-4 teeth, and is a much more desirable alternative to traditional partial dentures that contain metal clasps.



The process to receive a custom Snap-It or Snap-On Smile only requires a brief time investment of about two to three weeks. The patient first visits Dr. Loev's office to pick the style and shade of the new smile that they prefer. Dr. Loev then takes impressions of the patient's teeth, the patient's impressions are then sent to an external lab where their appliance is customized for their exact smile. The patient returns two to three weeks later for a final fitting, after which they can wear their new smile home.



