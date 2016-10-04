San Francisco Dentist Dr. Edward Loev Provides Quick, Affordable Smile Transformations with Zoom Teeth Whitening

San Fransisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Dr. Edward Loev is helping patients in San Francisco find a solution for quickly and affordably transforming their smiles in a safe way with in-office teeth whitening services. Using Zoom teeth whitening technology, Dr. Loev's patients can achieve a dramatic improvement in the brightness of their smile with just one office visit.



Teeth staining and discoloration is a natural occurrence and happens to practically everyone as they age.



However, those with certain lifestyle habits can experience more staining than others. Eating and drinking things like coffee, tea, dark-colored sodas and berries, or even smoking can all contribute to the accelerated staining of teeth that can make one's smile look years older than it actually is. Teeth whitening can help patients shave years off of their appearance painlessly and within 1-2 hours.



While there are a variety of teeth bleaching products on the market in the form of tooth pastes, mouth rinses, strips, and paint-on whiteners, these products typically provide minimal results for a high relative costs. Although they may provide temporary results, they are often not long-lasting and can also result in excessive tooth sensitivity. The Zoom whitening technology Dr. Loev uses in his San Francisco dental office consists of highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide gel that is light activated and provides patients with teeth that are up to ten shades whiter with just one treatment.



The in-office treatment Dr. Loev offers can be completed within 1-2 hours and can easily be scheduled during the patient's lunch break. The patient's teeth are thoroughly cleaned and are then fitted with trays that hold a certain amount of hydrogen peroxide gel. A special light is applied to the trays which activates the whitening power of the gel. The entire process is completely safe for the patient's teeth and entirely painless. Patients notice immediate results after the procedure and experience little to no sensitivity. The results of Zoom whitening are long-lasting, typically up to one year.



In addition to teeth whitening services, Dr. Loev also offers cosmetic services like veneers, Invisalign, dental implants, tooth-colored fillings, and more to help patients achieve a smile they can be proud of.



About Dr. Edward L. Loev

Dr. Loev has more than forty years of experience as a practicing dentist and is well known as one of the most experienced dentists in San Francisco. He has been offering cosmetic dental services for the majority of his career and is committed to providing patients with the best, most advanced treatments the industry has to offer. Dr. Loev's office is located in the Union Square/Financial District in the 450 Sutter Medical Building.



