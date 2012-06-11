San Francisco Dentists See Increased Laser Dentistry Courses at ADA Annual Session

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2012 --More laser dentistry courses have been added to the American Dental Association's Annual Session this fall.



San Francisco dentist Dr. Greg Larson is following the Annual Session news due to its emphasis on laser dentistry education. The session is also close to home; this October dental professionals will gather in San Francisco for four days of dental lectures, educational courses and hands-on training.



Attendees will have access to nearly 300 courses teaching new dental research and technology. The ADA and the Academy of Laser Dentistry will produce 12 courses focused on laser dentistry advances. The ADA and ALD have offered Annual Session attendees continuing education classes since 2008. Participants can also attend a two-day course for ALD Standard Proficiency Program certification.



The Annual Session registration fee is $75 for ADA member dentists. Dental professionals including assistants and hygienists can enjoy discounted registration fees. Fees for dental students are waived. The ADA lists recommended hotels for dental professionals traveling from out of town. Continuing education lectures and courses require registration as well; dentists should research desired courses ahead of time.



Some dental procedures are quicker and less invasive with lasers than with traditional approaches. Larson uses laser dentistry for periodontal treatment, teeth whitening and sophisticated restorative procedures.



"Some lasers are used for surgery, some to cure restorative materials and enhance tooth bleaching, and others to remove tooth structure for elimination of disease and restoration - different lasers for different procedures," the ALD reports.



Lasers allow less bleeding, swelling and post procedure discomfort than alternative methods.



Continuing education at the Annual Session will feature many other advances in dental technology. Some available courses include Medication-Associated Osteonecrosis of the Jaws, User-Friendly Techniques for Automatic Extraction of Teeth and Socket Grafting, and Soft-Tissue Surgery for Augmentation of Keratinized Gingiva. Some courses feature cadavers for practicing procedures.



San Francisco patients visit Larson dentistry for Invisalign, root canal and TMJ treatment. On-staff migrain dentists lessen pain from TMJ disorders. Larson is also a sedation dentist, and his patients have the option of pain-free dentistry for their procedures.



