San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2018 --San Francisco Injury Lawyers Rahman Law PC are pleased to announce their repeat sponsorship of Walk San Francisco's annual Walk to Work Day. The event will take place Thursday, April 5th between 7:30am and 10:00am with participation expected to exceed last year's 10,000 pedestrian commuters.



Walk to Work Day raises awareness that everyone in San Francisco spends a portion of their day as a pedestrian. By expanding on-foot communizing times, people become more cognizant of the streets and sidewalks around them and why organizations like Walk San Francisco and their advocacy efforts are important to keep pedestrians safe from injury and keep San Francisco a walkable city.



Shaana Rahman, an injury lawyer and the principal and founder of Rahman Law PC, is on the Board of Directors of Walk San Francisco. Ms. Rahman believes in advocating to keep San Francisco safe for everyone and as an injury lawyer in San Francisco she has seen firsthand how dangerous the high-injury corridors can be to pedestrians. These corridors are the 6% of streets in San Francisco where 60% of pedestrian collisions occur which can result in injury or death.



Rahman Law PC is both sponsoring Walk to Work Day in San Francisco and will be volunteering at a Work Day Hub. Work Day Hubs will be available throughout San Francisco for pedestrians to get coffee, enter drawings for prizes, and pick up additional swag from sponsors. Ms. Rahman will be at the SFMTA Hub at Market Street and Van Ness Avenue if you would like to meet a pedestrian injury lawyer advocate in-person and learn about current advocacy efforts in San Francisco to keep it walkable.



About Rahman Law PC

The personal injury lawyers at Rahman Law PC are powerful advocates for people who have been injured through no fault of their own. What makes Rahman Law PC different from other personal injury law firms is they care about what happens to their clients; they aggressively advocate for their clients' interests and have a personal relationship with each client, taking the time to listen and figure out solutions that make sense from a legal point of view but also from a human perspective. By providing the highest quality legal services to those who have been injured or have suffered wrongdoing at the hands of other individuals, corporations, or public entities, the personal injury lawyers and trial lawyers at Rahman Law PC have a proven track record of results and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for clients throughout California. Rahman Law PC offers clients attentive service backed with big firm experience, making them ready to take on any opponent. To learn more about the personal injury lawyers at Rahman Law PC, visit http://www.rahmanlawsf.com or call (415) 956-9245 in San Francisco, (805) 619-3108 in Paso Robles, California.