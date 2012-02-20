San Francisco Professional Matchmaker Names Featured Girl for February

Moraga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2012 --Professional matchmaker Suzanah Juras, of Femme de Maison, names 24-year old model Britni Hall as February Girl of the Month.



"We match our clients with beautiful girls who are more than just a pretty face," says Juras, an executive matchmaker in San Francisco, California. "Britni is very impressive. She is artistic and creative. She volunteers in her community and likes to stay active with fun in the outdoors."



The girls who apply for membership to this elite match maker service go through an extensive application process and review.



Juras personally interviews each girl before making her final decision to offer membership.



Hall applied with the professional matchmaker hoping to meet affluent gentlemen with old-fashioned manners.



"I am looking for my best friend," says Hall. "I want him to bring out the best in me. Someone that is genuine, passionate and caring is my ideal match. Someone with strong family values."



Believing in true love, Hall has hopes of finding her Prince Charming and starting a family of her own.



Femme de Maison will feature Hall to their exclusive members throughout February with a showcase profile and photo portfolio.



About Feme de Maison

Femme de Maison is an elite matchmaking company based in Los Angeles, California which offers social introductions to distinguished men.



