San Francisco's MOMO Noodle Food Truck First out of the Gate to Have Automated Ordering System

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2019 --Chaseable, craveable, and cool, MOMO noodle food truck sets a new bar for the mobile hospitality niche in San Fran. Out to bring a taste of classic Asian food to downtown San Francisco thanks to the Szechuan stylings of its proprietors, MOMO noodle has upped the ante on customized convenience. The noodle-centric restaurant on wheels has, up until now, gotten attention for their family recipe-inspired spicy dry noodle dish; it's been all about the Bàn Miàn. Now, having successfully taken old world flavors to the streets, MOMO noodle has launched the city's first automated ordering system for food trucks. Welcome to the trendy mobile food industry version 2.5.



The first food truck to introduce and develop a self-ordering system to improve operations and enhance customer experience, the co-founder of MOMO noodle said, "If hot dog carts were categorized as mobile food version 1.0, MOMO's tech adoption is version 2.5. The new system simplifies everything and gives our customers freedom and privacy. How cool is that? It's a food tech win/win."



With the use of a dedicated iPad ordering system, customers can customize their order and pay with their credit card without having to talk to a soul. Helping to streamline the process for themselves and the mobile kitchen, the innovative ordering system makes one wonder why didn't someone think of this sooner.



A MOMO noodle customer on Yelp states, "Their process of ordering on a computer screen is fast and efficient. I truly think all food trucks should have it because it saves so much time. I came to MOMO noodles during Dumpling Down SF. They had by far one of the longest lines BUT ALSO one of the fastest lines. I wish they could drive to my house!!"?



Having served up savory, spicy noodles at large events for Tesla, Panasonic, and Golden Gate Park, MOMO noodle has rapidly enjoyed a growing fan base. It's no surprise they were the only new food truck vendor selected for San Francisco's biggest Friday night street food party - Off the Grid Fort Mason Center in 2019. They serve their Asian fare at other public locations such as the Financial District, Spark Social SF, Presidio, and Foodeaze food truck markets.



"I chased down MOMO Noodle truck three times in eight days because I couldn't get enough of their noodles," another satisfied customer reports.



For more information on where to find them daily visit http://www.MOMOnoodle.com.



About MOMO noodle

MOMO noodle food truck was founded in December of 2018 and provides patrons with classic Szechuan style spicy dry noodle.



Contact:

Anna

Partner & Co-founder, MOMO noodle

info@momonoodle.com

408-800-6819



Website:

http://www.MOMOnoodle.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/MOMOnoodleSF

https://www.instagram.com/MOMOnoodleSF/

https://twitter.com/MOMOnoodleSF



Yelp:

https://www.yelp.com/biz/momo-noodle-san-francisco