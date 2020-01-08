Kent, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2020 --San Gennaro Foods has built its business on a reputation of excellence as a small food manufacturing company that provides "big" company service without the hassle. This year they will attend the Winter Fancy Food Show to support their customers, connect with new ones, answer questions on polenta, and of course talk about recipes and the delicious dishes made with their products. The company is slated to discuss their private label and co-packing opportunities with attendees. San Gennaro Foods can provide support at all levels of product development. They have a wide library of recipes for any client's private label needs. Visit San Gennaro Foods at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Booth # 5754. Get a grasp on their capabilities and learn more about the wide range of services they offer.



About San Gennaro Foods

San Gennaro Foods began in the early '90s when Jerry Mascio decided it was time for a change from the pasta business. Originally from Italy, Jerry remembered polenta at meals and how great it tasted. With a growing health-conscious world and the increasing popularity of polenta in restaurants, it seemed like such a wonderful idea to make polenta that was already cooked, eliminating tedious work over a stove. San Gennaro Foods is currently the largest manufacturer of pre-cooked polenta in the United States. In recent years, San Gennaro Foods has expanded its capabilities for co-packing to include a wide variety of packaging formats and products, including frozen entrees and soups, shelf-stable sauces, dry blending and packaging, and much more.



Media Contact:

Mike Scioli

Sales, San Gennaro Foods

mike@poleta.net

Phone: 253-872-1900

Fax: 253-872-1919



Location:

19255 80th Ave. S. Kent, WA 98032



Website:

www.polenta.net



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/sangennarofoods