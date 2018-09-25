Paso Robles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Trombley Painting Company has been painting businesses and homes in San Luis Obispo County for 30 years, making them experts in noticing trends in interior and exterior paint. So when the owner of a modern millennial home in Paso Robles asked the professional painters at Trombley Painting to repaint the yellow and teal stucco home, it was no surprise that the homeowner was tired of the standard white metal garage doors and wanted more color. Trombley Painting Company reports seeing a trend in painting these mass-produced white doors to better compliment homes throughout San Luis Obispo County.



The home was built in 2002, but nothing on the exterior was painted white. The only white features where items applied to the home: light features, vinyl windows, and the garage doors. The base color of the home was a soft yellow and the trim had been in teal. The homeowner asked to change to a more neutral color scheme with a tan base and dark sienna-brown for the trim on the shudders, ledges, entry doors, screen doors, and three-car garage double-doors. White garage doors are common as they come directly from the manufacturer in white and as a metal surface would require the expertise of a professional painter to coat properly with the right type of paint in all of their grooves and joints without leaving behind flaws and imperfections. However, more homeowners are realizing what a large canvas the garage doors are and how much of a difference adding color to their surface can make in the appearance of a home.



"Painting garage doors with a trim color is the next trend we're seeing in house painting," commented owner and founder of Trombley Painting Company, Steven Trombley. "Some homeowners still opt to paint the front door with an accent color to direct the eye to the main door, but so many people enter their home through the garage that it makes sense to paint the garage doors to be a welcoming feature. It also makes the house look more custom to move away from the same white garage door that everyone else has."



The Paso Robles stucco house marked another success for Trombley Painting Company. The professional painters knew exactly how to handle the needs of the homeowner to match the trim color on the multiple surface types, including the wooden shudders and metal garage doors. The new stucco color and dark trim have given the house a more subdued look from its former millennial color pop and the homeowner couldn't be happier.



About Trombley Painting

Trombley Painting Company is one of the leading painting contractors on California's Central Coast serving San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Founded in 1988 by Steve Trombley, they have become a fixture in the community by providing consistent value to their customers; offering professional painting services ranging from interior and exterior house painting, commercial, and industrial applications. The company's longstanding reputation of excellence as a painting contractor comes from their dedication to customer service and top-notch quality.



To learn more about Trombley Painting Company, visit their website at https://www.trombleypainting.com/.