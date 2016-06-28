San Marcos Dentist Offers Perio Protect Method at Adriatic Dental to Treat Periodontal Disease

San Marcos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Dr. Valentina Obradovic, dentist at Adriatic Dental in San Marcos, CA is helping patients find the best treatment for periodontal disease using the latest, minimally invasive measures by offering the Perio Protect method. This procedure helps manage and eliminate harmful bacteria that reside between the teeth and gum tissues so patients can improve their oral health without surgery.



The Perio Protect method is customized for each patient depending on the severity of the periodontal disease that exists in their mouth. The procedure utilizes a chemical therapy that is applied topically to the gums with a tray that fits over the teeth. This chemical therapy seeps into the pockets between the inflamed gum tissue and the teeth and helps eliminate the harmful bacteria that are contributing to the chronic inflammation of the gums.



While patients receive this initial treatment in-office, they are also able to perform treatments with this proprietary chemical at home in just a few minutes each day. Patients make office visits to check on the progress of the treatment, and this therapy may be combined with more traditional treatments like scaling and root planing to produce the most optimal results for oral health.



According to the CDC, half of American adults suffer from some degree of gum disease. This chronic inflammatory disease is entirely preventable with proper oral hygiene like brushing and flossing, however, in its advanced stages can lead to the loss of permanent teeth and has also been linked to other chronic inflammatory diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disease.



To help patients treat this prevalent disease, Dr. Obradovic is trained in a variety of other advanced measures in addition to the Perio Protect method. She is part of just 1% of dentists in the U.S. who is trained to provide laser treatment for gum disease with LANAP, which stands for the Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure. With this treatment, Dr. Obradovic can help patients even with advanced periodontitis preserve their natural teeth and improve their oral health without traditional surgery that involves scalpels and sutures.



About Dr. Valentina Obradovic

Dr. Obradovic has been practicing dentistry for more than two decades. She completed her DDS degree at the University of Belgrade and since then, has been heavily involved in completing post-graduate courses in a variety of dental sub-specialties in order to offer her patients the latest and most advanced treatments and methods available in the industry. She is known for her expertise in cosmetic and laser dentistry.



To learn more about Dr. Obradovic or the Perio Protect treatment she offers for patients with periodontal disease at her San Marcos, CA dental office, please visit www.ValentinaDDS.com.