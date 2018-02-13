San Mateo and Bay Area Criminal Defense Attorney Ross Green 2017 Year-End Criminal Defense Recap - Court Victories, DUI Cases Won, Evidence Suppressed, Charges Dismissed

Redwood City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2018 --The Criminal Defense Law Offices of Ross Green – 2017 Yearend Recap of criminal defense charges including DUI, DWI, Domestic Violence, Petty Theft and Shoplifting, Drug Possession, Expungements, Assault and more.



Ross Green is happy to announce another successful year fighting for client's rights. This year, Ross Green successfully fought for clients resulting in Court victories, evidence suppressed and charges dismissed. Successes occurred in a wide variety of cases including Sexual Assault, Felony Domestic Violence, Weapons Related Charges, Theft Related Cases, Simple Misdemeanors and Traffic Cases.



Approximately nineteen cases were dismissed outright for either insufficiency of the evidence or in the interest of justice. These cases included charges for Felony Weapons Possession, Felony Evading Charges, DUI/DWI, Indecent Exposure, Drug Possession, Domestic Violence, Shoplifting, Hit and Run, Battery, Petty Theft, Driving on a Suspended License among others.



The Law Offices of Ross Green was also successful in obtaining ten Expungements and several dismissals for illegal police search and seizures. Additionally, various felony matters were reduced to misdemeanors.



There were further successes vacating judgments which were preventing immigrants from staying in the United States and helping veterans with their legal needs.



The Law Offices of Ross Green is located at 702 Marshall Street, Redwood City, CA 94063. For more information call Ross Green directly at 650-780-0707 or visit our website at http://www.rossgreenlaw.com.