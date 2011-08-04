Safety Comes First at Sanctuary Surgery Center in Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2011 --With all the reports that are making the news about complications arising from unsafe procedures in plastic surgery and breast implants, Boca Raton patients, local residents in the area, and other interested individuals will be relieved to know there is a surgical center in the area that prides itself for placing the highest premium on patient safety.



Sanctuary Surgical Center, a medical facility headed by the renowned surgeon Dr. Arthur G. Handal, is a state-of-the-art facility in Boca Raton that meets the highest standards in out-patient surgery safety. It is fully-licensed by the State of Florida, and has been accredited by the Agency for Healthcare Administration as well as the American Association for the Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities. As a fully accredited ambulatory surgery facility, the center complies strictly with safety standards for pre-operative and post-operative patient care.



The center’s focus on patient safety distinguishes it from many other plastic surgery centers. Dr. Handal’s skill and experience as a plastic surgeon guarantees that each patient is in good hands. Not only does he have more than twenty years’ experience in the field, he is also a published author and a member of nine professional organizations, including the International College of Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.



This is all evidence that physical self-improvement does not have to come at the cost of one’s health and safety. When considering plastic surgery options such as breast implants, Boca Raton offers one of the best facilities where patients receive the safest surgical services. Hundreds of former patients can attest to the quality and safety of the procedures performed in this spacious and well-equipped facility.



For more info click here : Boca Raton Breast Job



About Sanctuary Surgical Center in Boca Raton

The Sanctuary Surgical Center offers a variety of plastic surgery services. These include body plastic surgery services such as liposuction and tummy tuck, and facial plastic surgery services like nasal surgery, lip augmentation and micro-graft hair transplant. The surgical center is located at 5503 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida.