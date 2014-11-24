Sand Blasting Equipment Market - Global Industry Growth, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 to 2020: Hexa Research.

Felton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2014 --Industry Insights



Increased usage across domestic as well industrial applications is expected to positively impact the sand blasting equipment market growth over the next six years. In 2012, the global sand blasting equipment market was valued over USD 330 million. Further, increasing demand from several industries including construction, aerospace and automotive is also expected to be favorable for the market. High investment by key market participants across robotic technology is also expected to propel sand blasting equipment market growth over the next six years. Unfavorable government initiatives in countries including the UK, U.S. and Turkey, restricting the application abrasives that are blast cleaning-based and contain over 0.1% of free silica content may pose a challenge to the sand blasting equipment market. Silica inhalation is hazardous to health, which causes silicosis and several other lung diseases.



Full report with TOC available

http://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/global-sand-blasting-equipment-market-size-market-share-application-analysis-regional-outlook-growth-trends-competitive-scenario-and-forecasts-2012-to-2020/



Ban on use of blast cleaning abrasives owing to the aforementioned hazards has positively impacted the demand for other abrasive materials such as crushed glass, shells, walnut and water. Shot blasting machines have successfully substituted sand blasting equipment across numerous applications so as to prevent contracting any lung disorders, which is thereby expected to hamper market growth. Shot blasting machines use metallic grits and shots as abrasives, making them more feasible. Sand blasting equipment market is highly fragmented in nature, with key industry participants investing in robotic sand blasting technology. In addition, manufacturers emphasize on providing safety devices to sand blasting equipment operators owing to the several health hazards they cause. Mergers & acquisitions and alliances remain to be major growth strategies adopted by several market players.



Product Insights



Based on target applications and size, the sand blasting equipment market is broadly categorized into: industrial and mini machines. Mini sand blasting equipment is portable, and are still in early growth stage. The segment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period owing to substitution of manual labor along with increased adoption of sand blasting equipment to perform repairing, rust removal, and paint removal. In 2013, industrial machines contributed over 80% to the overall market, which can be attributed to multiple utility exhibited by these machines that led to their high volume purchases by several industries. Further, these machines help businesses address many surface preparation and metallic cleaning requirements.



Regional Insights



Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the most lucrative regional market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increased adoption of sand blasting equipment across end-use industries including aerospace, construction, infrastructure and automotive. Additionally, high demand in regions such as China, Japan and India is expected to drive the regional sand blasting equipment market growth. North America is also expected to exhibit growth over the forecast period owing to increased use of this equipment across home improvement and automotive applications.



Table of Contents:



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Sand Blasting Machines – Industry Summary and Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Chapter 2. Sand Blasting Machines Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

2.3. Sand Blasting Machine Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Sand Blasting Machine Market Dynamics

2.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

2.4.1.1. Emergence of robotic sand blasting technology

2.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

2.4.2.1. Health hazards associated with the use of silica as an abrasive material

2.4.2.2. Threat of substitutes

2.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

2.6. Industry Analysis – Porter’s

2.7. Sand Blasting Machine – Key company ranking, 2013

2.8. Sand Blasting Machine Market PESTEL Analysis, 2013



Chapter 3. Sand Blasting Machines Product Outlook

3.1. Mini Sand Blasting Machines

3.1.1. Global demand, by region, (Unit Shipments) (USD Million), 2012 – 2020

3.2. Industrial Sand Blasting Machines

3.2.1. Global demand, by region, (Unit Shipments) (USD Million), 2012 – 2020



Chapter 4. Sand Blasting Machines Regional Outlook

4.1. North America

4.1.1. Sand blasting machines market by product, (Unit Shipments) (USD Million), 2012 – 2020

4.2. Europe

4.2.1. Sand blasting machines market by product, (Unit Shipments) (USD Million), 2012 – 2020

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.3.1. Sand blasting machines market by product, (Unit Shipments) (USD Million), 2012 – 2020

4.4. RoW

4.4.1. Sand blasting machines market by product, (Unit Shipments) (USD Million), 2012 – 2020



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Revenue Analysis

5.2. Product Benchmarking

5.3. Strategic Development



Chapter 6. Methodology and Scope

6.1. Research Methodology

6.2. Research Scope & Assumption

6.3. List of Data Sources



Companies analyzed in Chapter 5

1) Airblast B.V.

2) Burwell Technologies

3) Clemco Industries Corp.

4) EcoQuip (Graco Inc.)

5) Kramer Industries

6) Empire Abrasive Equipment Co.

7) Midwest Finishing Systems Inc.

8) Mod-U-Blast

9) Norton Sandblasting Equipment

10) Quill Falcon

11) SANdBOT (JetSystem Group)

12) Sintokogio Group

13) Torbo Engineering Keizers GmbH

14) TP Tools & Equipment



Detailed Information on Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market available

http://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/global-sand-blasting-equipment-market-size-market-share-application-analysis-regional-outlook-growth-trends-competitive-scenario-and-forecasts-2012-to-2020/



About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.



For more information, visit http://www.hexaresearch.com/



Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Phone: 800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com